SHENANDOAH JUNCTION – The Hampshire boys soccer club took a trip to the Eastern Panhandle last week to play Jefferson in a sectional semifinal battle.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, they could not put a ball by the Cougar goalkeeper as Jefferson won 3-0 to end the season for Hampshire.
The Trojans (8-10-1) had a roller coaster ride throughout the year, peaking with a home win over Musselman.
“This team won more games this season than any other team at HHS in at least the last 10 years,” said coach Robby Hott.
“They beat a top ranked regional team, Musselman, during the regular season playing down a player for nearly 20 minutes in the 2nd half.
The team nearly finished .500, an indication that the program continues to improve year after year.
Coach Hott was pleased with the 2021 campaign, especially given the fact his squad was filled with young Trojans.
“This has been a tremendous season and this team has accomplished so much with only having 3 seniors in the mix,” said Hott.
“This is a testament to the commitment and hard work of each player on the team.”
Coach Hott also pointed out his team completed the season with a positive goal differential.
With a solid and talented young core of kids returning to the pitch next season, Coach Hott is optimistic about the future.
“I see a lot of great things in the future for this HHS boys soccer team.” ο
