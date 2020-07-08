When I was in college, I spent a lot of time at an archery shop doing odd jobs such as building arrows and setting up bows. Every year around mid-September, people would flood into the shop complaining that they could not get their broadheads to fly like their field points. After assessing the equipment and watching the customers take shots, the general conclusion was that the majority of issues would come from bows not being properly tuned for maximum efficiency. It is a pain to tune a bow right before the season opens, because oftentimes some changes to the rest, cables or yokes need to be made. It is important to catch things well before season, that way you can have plenty of time to get your hunting arrows flying like darts. When trying to get broadheads to fly, especially fixed blades, it is important to have repeatable form/grip, and a tuned bow that will shoot a “bullet hole” through paper.
When it comes to form and shooting mechanics, I’m not saying that you have to be a picture perfect image of Levi Morgan, but in order to have consistent arrow flight, it is important to be able to repeat your mechanics shot after shot. This is no different than a pitcher throwing a baseball or a 3-point shooter launching 1 from 22 feet. In order to have consistent results, you must have consistent form.
There are 2 places that I have noticed a failure in consistent form. The 1st being where the shooter grips the bow. This might sound crazy, but many people grip the bow differently for every shot, or more common, they change grips after every shooting sequence, causing the bow to not shoot consistently. I have seen a lot of guys have to re-sight their bow from week to week, when in reality they just needed to find a consistent grip. When I get a new bow, I immediately rip the stock rubber or wood plate off of the “gripping area” and replace it with tennis racquet wrap. I do this because of how sticky the wrap is. I don’t have to worry about my hand sliding up or down, causing myself to grip the bow in an inconsistent spot. I have also found that I like the bow to rest just below the lifeline on my hand. I slightly wrap my thumb around the bow, keeping a loose and relaxed hand. A death grip will cause torque issues and a hand that is open too far will cause panic at the shot. It is important to keep the hand relaxed in order to stay consistent.
The 2nd issue in consistent form that I see is the anchor point(s) on the face. I like to have 3 anchor points when I am at full draw. This ensures that I am doing it the same way every single time. For me, I like the string to come across the corner of my mouth and the tip of my nose and for the knuckle of my middle finger to rest on the point of my jaw where it meets my neck (I shoot a thumb button release, so my hand lays vertical, instead of horizontal like it would if I was shooting a wrist strap).
Oftentimes, I see people with only 1 point of contact or no points of contact. It is impossible to maintain a consistent shot process without multiple points of contact.
Paper tuning is something that a lot of people talk about, but very few actually do. For those who do not know what paper tuning is, it is simply shooting arrows through a sheet of paper and moving your rest until the arrow goes through the paper completely centered, instead of cocked off to 1 side or another. The point of paper tuning is to make the arrow come out of the bow with perfect flight, instead of “fishtailing,” or wobbling. It is very difficult to get fixed blade broadheads to fly consistently without tuning, which is why mechanicals have gained popularity. But no matter what head you shoot, I am a firm believer that a properly paper tuned bow is a must for everyone, because it will increase penetration, especially with a wide cutting mechanical.
Contrary to popular belief, paper tuning is very simple. In fact, it is probably more difficult to find something to hold the paper than it is to actually tune. Like I mentioned before, the goal is to get the arrow to go through the paper completely centered. In order to do that, the shooter needs to see where the tip of the arrow hits, compared to where the back or nock of the arrow hits. If the nock goes through the paper above where the tip hit, the shooter needs to move the rest down in small amounts until they achieve perfect arrow flight, which is called a “bullet hole.” It only took 2 shots to tune my bow last month when I switched to a different arrow setup.
Do yourself a favor and take the time to tune. There are videos all over the internet that can help out if need be.
Consistent arrow flight with all types of broadheads is certainly achievable. With there still being a few months between now and bow season, take the time to test things out, and get comfortably situated for the season, instead of waiting until the last minute.
Make sure to work on a consistent form, and, please, paper tune your bow. In my opinion, it is a disservice to the animal to go to the woods without a properly tuned bow, simply because of how much penetration is lost.
The days are starting to dwindle. Get out there and get to work with scouting and archery prep. o
