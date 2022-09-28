Nick Carroll Review Staff
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Thirteen games into the season and the Trojans (9-0-4) can still claim they are undefeated.
Last week, the Trojans faced incredibly tough competition from the Eastern Panhandle, yet they were able to capture 2 wins and 2 ties.
HHS 2 Jefferson 2
This sectional battle was huge. After tying Washington twice, the battle for the top seed in the section was still in play for HHS – as long as they didn’t lose. In the 1st half, Jefferson came out firing. Just 5 minutes into the game, a Cougar forward launched a rocket on frame, but the HHS goalkeeper managed to get her fingertips on the ball and deflect it away. 15 minutes later, Chloe de Moulin beat her defender and blasted a shot past Jenkins to make it 1-0 Jefferson.
The Cougars held on to the 1-0 lead entering intermission.
Jefferson didn’t let up in the 2nd half, as Gabrielle Savage was the benefactor after a scrum in front of the net scoring a goal to make it 2-0 Jefferson.
Trailing 2-0 to a powerhouse, this is when Hampshire dug deep.
At the 25-minute mark, Izzy Blomquist led the charge as she received a pass from Nevaeh Church 15 yards outside the box and weaved her way through traffic and blasted a shot on the lower left side past the Jefferson goalkeeper to make it 2-1.
The momentum around Rannells Field favored the Green and White but the score remained the same. With just 46 seconds remaining, Annie Keckley took a corner kick and sent the ball to the middle of the box. The Trojan leading scorer Hannah Ault came through in the clutch and put the ball past the Jefferson goalkeeper to tie the game 2-2, sending the crowd and sidelines into a frenzy. The dream of hosting a sectional championship was still alive and the Trojans proved they could play with anybody.
After the game, coach Crane was choked up when talking about his kids’ performance.
“All the time and effort that you put into it, win, lose or tie tonight, we grew as a team,” said Coach Crane. “As we fought, the team unity continued to build. When we got the 1st one it just exploded from there.”
HHS 1 Musselman 0
Hailee Jenkins earned her 6th clean sheet of the year in a 1-0 slugfest over Musselman. Emma Wrye showed off her quickness as she found the back of the net for Hampshire.
HHS 3 Spring Mills 1
The Trojans swept the season series against the Cardinals with an impressive 3-1 victory on Saturday. Izzy Blomquist, Della Knight and Emma Wrye each scored 1 goal for Hampshire. Blomquist and Annie Keckley were credited with assists.
HHS 0 Hedgesville 0
Trojan goalkeeper Hailee Jenkins notched her 7th clean sheet of the year with a 0-0 tie against Hedgesville.
Hampshire is looks to keep their unbeaten streak alive with a home game against Martinsburg on Thursday, Sept. 29 starting at 5 p.m. o
