CAPON BRIDGE – The Capon Bridge Bobcat football team took advantage of Phase 1 last week as they prepare for the upcoming season.
There is a different vibe on the gridiron this season as Trevor Largent takes over as the head man in charge of the Bobcat program.
After only one week of practice, Coach Largent is pleased from what he has seen from the 24 kids that have attended practice.
“We have 3 pods of 8, and we run different stations with 3 different supervisors running drills,” Coach Largent explained.
“Our goal is to get kids back in shape and recondition the athletes. A lot of the kids haven’t done anything for 3 months so we are just trying to get them up to speed.”
Kids ran through lines at one station, which involved footwork speed drills on the ladder, and at another station kids were flipping tires to strengthen their lower and upper body.
“The kids are loving it,” said Largent.
“You can see they are just itching to get back out on the field and play.”
The Bobcats will continue practicing in the evenings on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday’s. o
