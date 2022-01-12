In 2019, West Virginia began the implementation of a heritage deer and bear season consisting of 3 days where people are allowed to hunt with primitive weapons.
These weapons include longbows, recurves, percussion cap muzzleloaders and flintlock muzzleloaders.
Personally, I am a huge fan of this season, as I am all for anything that provides more opportunity for hunting, as long as it is regulated in a fashion that keeps the species in mind.
Even though this season is eclipsing its 4th year in existence, it seems as though there is very low participation across the state, which is not surprising, but is certainly a huge missed opportunity.
With the heritage season being the only open big game season in January, residents should take advantage of the added time in the woods.
Sure, January weather is not nearly as quaint or comfortable as the warm autumn days of October, but there is something about stepping into the brisk, wintery air that fills the body with vigor.
Taking a day or 2 to spend in the woods capping off the season is a great way to come to peace with the fact that deer season is actually over, and there will be 8 months of daydreaming before you can tote a weapon to the woods again.
The quiet meditation during this season, as well as the Pennsylvania late flintlock season, help get me to come to terms with the minor depression I experience between deer and turkey season.
Another reason to get out during this season is to scout for next year, especially if there is snow.
Scouting is fun in itself, but there is always a little more motivation to walk when carrying a gun or bow.
Using this season to catalog information for next year can be vital, as much of the sign laid down by deer is very visible now that much of the vegetation is dead.
If there is snow, it’s even better, because one can obviously find sign in real-time, by looking for fresh track and seeing exactly what trails are being used with regularity.
Keeping this knowledge handy will most certainly help with next season, as deer will most likely be doing the same thing, as long as there is not a major change in food sources.
As mentioned prior, there is not a huge wave of participation in this season for whatever reason.
Over the past 3 years, the average harvest data shows that throughout the state, a mere 600 animals are harvested on a yearly average.
Although the primitive weapons make it tough, this screams low participation and is something we need to do better with as outdoors people in the Mountain State.
Keep in mind, I have talked heavily about participating, but it is important to practice with these primitive weapons before going out and actually attempting to take a life with them.
Flintlocks and traditional bows are far different than modern bows and firearms, meaning a person can’t simply take to the woods and be effective with them.
Traditional archery requires a lot of practice, and flintlock muzzleloaders certainly require a bit of shooting before one feels comfortable with them.
I grew up hunting the 3-week traditional season in Pennsylvania, and trust me, I have to spend a lot of time shooting my flintlock each year before feeling comfortable.
Like I have preached throughout this piece, get out there and enjoy the last few days of big game hunting we have this season.
After this, we have quite a bit of dormancy before turkey season.
The heritage season starts on Jan. 13 and ends on the 16th. Get out there and make some memories.
