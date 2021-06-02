Heading north to finish out the season is something that my hunting partner, Brandon Martin, and I have been wanting to do for quite a few years.
Over the past few weeks, we have deliberated between Michigan, New York and Maine as possible destinations to conclude the 2021 turkey season, and after quite a bit of research, we finally decided to head north of Detroit with hopes of tagging a bird from the upper Midwest.
Michigan is a draw state, meaning that you must apply for a tag and draw it out of a lottery system before you can go.
Some of the units have tags left over at the end of the draw, which then goes up for purchase on a first-come, first-serve basis.
After looking over the units with available tags, we broke them each down by the amount of public land and the type of terrain that we wanted to hunt. Since both of us figured that having the ability to glass turkeys in crop fields would be a major advantage, we decided on an area with lots of AG fields on the public land, as well as private.
Brandon and I packed the truck with the bare essentials on Memorial Day weekend and pointed it north. The 8-hour trip was going to put us at our destination well into the next morning, since we had to wait until I got out of school in order to hit the road.
Driving through the night, we hit turnpike and turnpike and eventually pulled into the Wildlife Management Area parking lot at roughly 1:30 a.m. Brandon promptly laid the front seat back and went to sleep while I quickly set up a small tent and climbed in. Through the night, a storm moved in, dropping the temperature and dumping a couple of inches of rain in a few hours. Although it was quite noisy, I slept like a baby for the few hours that I spent in the tent.
The next morning, we drove to the closest Walmart and purchased tags for our unit (normally, we would do this online, but Michigan requires a plastic “kill tag” to be carried at all times that can only be purchased in-store). Heading back to the WMA as quickly as possible, we began glassing crop and hay fields with hopes of catching a gobbler feeding on worms or seeking the safety of open ground (turkeys like to spend rainy and windy days in fields because they can see predators easier).
Shortly into our day, Brandon spotted a group of gobblers just off of the road in a large hayfield. Without stopping to look, I drove out of sight and whipped the truck into a parking area so that we could get into our hunting gear.
In all honesty, neither of us had expected to get into a turkey this quickly after getting a tag, and we were both still wearing our driving clothes from the night before. Since it was raining so hard, I simply slipped my rain gear on over my clothes, and threw on a pair of rubber boots, then got back into the truck.
We decided to drive back past the gobblers one more time in order to get a better bead on them, and as we did so, they were nowhere to be found. Slightly discouraged but not surprised, we pressed on and began looking for another one.
After a little more windshield time, we found ourselves driving past the original field again, and much to our surprise, the gobblers were right where we had seen them the 1st time. As soon as we got out of sight, we hopped out of the truck, grabbed our guns, and began making a game plan for how we were going to close the distance.
The turkeys we in the middle of a big field, but they were behind a thick fence row. The plan was to walk as close to them as we could, then crawling the remaining distance keeping the row of brush between them and us.
After walking as close as we thought we could, our pace slowed, and I began using my binoculars to glass through the thick vegetation of the fence row with hopes of catching a little bit of movement from the turkeys.
Without seeing them, we began to crouch and walking closer and closer until we finally decided to crawl. Every so often, I would pull up my binoculars and try to catch a little piece of them. Eventually, a deer caught my eye in the direction in which the turkeys were, and while I was noticing the antlers on its head, a turkey popped into view, and I proceeded with the task as hand.
At this point, we were only 45 yards from the gobblers, but the thick fence row prevented any type of ethical shot, so we did our best to crawl all of the way up to the fence row while staying behind an old log which provided a lot of cover. After reaching our destination, I began creeping out and looking until I finally caught a glimpse of the turkeys, merely 20 yards away.
I motioned for Brandon to move closer so that we could possibly double on the trio of turkeys, but shortly after he moved up, one of the gobblers erected itself, and we could see that they were jakes instead of long beards.
With the weather being bad and my freezer running low on turkey meat, I decided that I would go ahead and take a bird in the hand, so I lowered the bead on my gun on the lead turkey’s neck and pulled the trigger. Although we could have easily doubled, Brandon decided to hold off in hopes of tagging a long beard in the next few days.
After I killed my bird, Brandon and I hopped back in the truck with hopes of spotting another gobbler on public land where we could hunt it.
After a few hours of driving and seeing quite a few turkeys on public and private, we stopped at a gas station where we had an encounter with a well-hydrated man on a lawnmower. After a few laughs, we proceeded to drive more dirt roads and check every field that we came across. This is not our style of hunting, but with the driving rain and 25 mph winds, it was pretty much our only option.
At 12:45, we passed a field, and Brandon noticed 2 gobblers standing in it. Since I was tagged out, I decided to stay at the truck in order to keep the movement to a minimum. I dropped Brandon off roughly 250 yards from the gobblers and waited in the truck as he made a stalk. Brandon crawled stealthily within 40 yards of a pair of long beards and killed one of them. He said that they looked so miserable with the weather conditions that it was hard to get a good shot due to them keeping their heads tucked under their wings the whole time.
It was a short trip but a very productive one. Within 6 hours of purchasing our tags, we had 2 fine turkeys on the ground and a bunch of stories to tell.
Although the brutal weather kept us from hunting our preferred style, we were able to adapt and overcome the adversity that Mother Nature threw our way. I absolutely hate to see the 2021 turkey season go, but I am excited for the plans I have this summer and fall.
Trust me; I will be spending plenty of time in the outdoors over the coming months. ο
