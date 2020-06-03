The first qualifier for the 2020 Gary Crane Cup will be held on Tuesday, June 16, at the Highlands Golf Course at Fisher Mountain in Franklin. The cost for 18 holes of golf with a cart is just $25, and the first tee times will begin at 1:00 pm.
We shortened the program to four qualifiers this year. If you’re interested in joining the group, the format for the competition will be the same as previous years. Those wishing to compete for the Cup must play in at least two of the four qualifiers and turn in their scorecards to the pro shop after the round. From those scores, a handicap will be tabulated and applied at the Final Round, which will be held at Capon Springs Resort in October. Both a gross and a net champion will be crowned at the Final Round.
The remaining schedule for our qualifiers will be as follows: July 9- The Pines in Morgantown; August 4- Locust Hill in Charles Town; September 1- Canaan. Even if you’re not interested in competing for the Crane Cup, come on out and join us for a relaxing round of golf at a great price on one of the area’s best golf courses. Now that’s a deal I know you don’t want to miss!
Walk To Be Fit Program
Another program that we feel comfortable continuing is Walk To Be Fit, but we will have to change the way we go about it. Since most of our distribution points (FNB Bank, the Wellness Center, the Health Department in Augusta, and the HCP&R Office) are closed or open on an appointment-only basis, you may not be able to register for the program as you have in previous years. That doesn’t mean that you can’t participate.
Just go ahead with your walking as you have in the past. If you want an official step-count sheet to record your miles, you can go to the home page on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and print one off, or you may simply record your steps on a sheet of paper you find around the house. Hold on to those step-count sheets until this emergency passes, and we’ll collect them then, or you may mail them to us at P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757 if you want to get rid of them. We’ll worry about filling out the registration form at a later date as well. If you don’t have a pedometer, remember that 2,000 steps equal one mile, so just keep track of your steps in your head as you walk and record them when you finish for the day.
We will recognize four milestones this year: 100, 250, 500, and 1,000 miles. Prizes for 2020 will include sling backpacks, stadium blankets, coffee mugs, and portable chargers for your electronic devices.
Walking is great exercise on the path to a healthier lifestyle, and it’s recommended to help fight off the virus. What could be better than receiving some nice prizes for your efforts? That’s what Walk To Be Fit is all about.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
Work is steadily progressing on the new Conference Center at Hampshire Park. Financing has been secured from FNB Bank, and Appalachian Engineering Group from Meyersdale, PA, sent the floor plan last month. The HCP&R Board approved those floor plans, and AEG is now at work on the plumbing, electrical, and HVAC plans. Once we have those, work can begin on the interior of the building.
The 6,600-square-foot Conference Center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
4-H Camp
Weddings
Wedding Receptions
Business Meetings
Business Conferences
Family Reunions
Birthday Parties
Baby Showers
Retreats
Camps for Organizations
Anniversary Celebrations
Craft Shows
Class Reunions
Holiday Celebrations
Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival and Fireworks
At the monthly meeting held on May 21, the HCP&R Board made several decisions regarding its facilities and programs in the county. Foremost among the cancellations is the South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival and Fireworks, which was scheduled for June 27 at Wapocoma Campground.
The Governor is still limiting gatherings to fifty people or less, and even if he decides to lift those restrictions in the near future, we wouldn’t have enough time to plan and organize the Festival by that date. We are very sorry, because we know how much the Festival means to our county, but we really have no other choice. The Festival will be back next year, bigger and better than ever.
The Governor has also issued specific guidelines for opening state and county parks. According to those guidelines, someone must be present at each park to wipe down the equipment after each use. HCP&R doesn’t have the staff to be able to post a person at each park full-time, so until some of those restrictions and guidelines are changed or lifted, our county parks have to remain closed. We are sorry for any inconvenience the park closings may cause, but we really have no other choice. Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School, Hampshire Park, and Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park are also on hold for now.
If you have a rental at one of those locations that you have already paid for, please call the HCP&R Office at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, and we’ll make arrangements to get a refund to you.
Also, the HCP&R Office will only be open on a limited basis. If you have questions, call the office to see if it is open before you come in. If it’s closed, leave a message, and we’ll try to answer your questions as quickly as possible.
Again, we are sorry for any inconvenience these closings, cancellations, and postponements may cause, but we’ll all be glad when this is over that we erred on the side of caution. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.