SOUTH CHARLESTON — A Burnsville man has reeled in — and released — the biggest musky in West Virginia history.
Lucas King was fishing from the bank of the Little Kanawha River at a Division of Natural Resources public access site in the tailwater section of Burnsville Dam in Braxton County on Saturday, March 19.
The musky was caught using 6-inch glide bait.
King’s record fish was 55.0625 inches long and weighed 51 pounds.
The trophy musky eclipsed the previous state length record of 54.0625 inches caught last year by Chase Gibson and surpassed the weight record of 49.75 pounds previously held by Anna Marsh.
The record catch was measured by DNR fisheries biologist Aaron Yeager. o
