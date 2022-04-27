This past week, I had the pleasure of hunting a couple of different areas in the Bluegrass State and enjoyed chasing gobblers on some public and private land.
I spent the 1st 2 days of Kentucky’s season, April 16-17, in the northern part of the state sleeping in the front seat of my truck and hunting public land with Brandon Martin.
I left Sunday night to travel to the southern part of the state to stay with my brother and hunt some private parcels that he had acquired for me.
Although we were unsuccessful on public land while I was there, Brandon endured an absolute monsoon on Monday, April 18, and killed a beautiful Kentucky gobbler just after it flew down.
The same day, I was able to roost a gobbler on a piece of private ground just before dark and planned to slip underneath of him the next morning well before daylight.
This particular gobbler was roosted low on a ridge, but it was a spot where 2 finger-ridges met, and I could not tell which of the finger he was on, so I decided to pick the one with the most gradual slope and get near the bottom, in hopes that if he was on the opposite ridge, he would simply pitch across the hollow to me, since he was low as well.
The next morning was picture perfect, calm and cool. As I began creeping in well before daylight, I made sure to go slow and let my eye adjust to the darkness to keep from breaking any sticks if possible.
I picked a large red oak tree to sit on, roughly 75 yards from where I thought the turkey was roosted and sat down to wait until daylight appeared.
Right around 6:15 a.m., after listening to a few other turkeys gobble a long way off, the turkey I was hunting finally sounded off and I knew I was in the chip.
Even though he was across the hollow, as I expected, he was low on the ridge, and I was set up perfectly from him to pitch to the bottom and march his way up to me.
A few minutes later, I saw a turkey pitch from the side of the opposite ridge, and land in the bottom below me. I assumed it was a hen because it was to the left of where the tom had been gobbling.
Shortly after the 1st turkey flew down, the tom gobbled again, still in the tree, which confirmed that the 1st turkey was most likely a hen, since it had not made a sound up to that point.
I began yelping quietly on a mouth call and picked up the intensity as the tom began answering me.
Shortly after, I saw him pitch out of the tree, directly into the bottom, and I figured I was in a good position, even if he had a hen due to the amount of turkey sign around me, and the fact that I was so close to them.
Minutes after the tom pitched out of the tree, and onto my ridge, I looked to my left and saw a gobbler strutting.
In my mind, I could not believe that the gobbler had swung that far without me knowing, but then I heard the original tom gobble right where he had been for the past few minutes, meaning the 1st turkey had been a subordinate gobbler, and not a hen.
Not caring which turkey I killed, I slowly moved my gun and pointed it at the gobbler in sight.
Judging the distance to be about 40-45 yards, I decided to touch the trigger and upon the shot, the tom flew off unscathed. Confused, I tried to figure out what happened, as it was a clean miss.
The good thing about the situation was that the original tom gobbled at the shot, meaning he was not spooked, but I was still irritated, so I decided to slip down the ridge to where the turkey I shot at had been standing, and upon doing so I realized I had grossly misjudged the distance and the tom had been close to 60 yards, which is too far for a 20 gauge in the woods.
Knowing the original turkey was still close, I listened and could hear him drumming, and working slowly to where I had been sitting when I shot (turkeys don’t get too scared over loud noises.)
Standing beside a large tree with my gun up, I was able to get lucky and catch the unsuspecting gobbler as he walked toward my original setup, giving me a 20-yard chip shot.
This was probably the luckiest turkey I have ever killed, having missed 1 minute prior, but it just goes to show that anything can happen.
Turkey Number 2
The next day I went to a new property with a guy from my brother’s church.
Shortly after daylight, we began running and gunning on long, steep, knife ridges, using the terrain to try and get close to gobbling turkeys.
The issue was that it was very difficult to get close because of how steep the hills were and the lack of vegetation on the trees.
The turkeys could oftentimes see you coming from 250 yards away, meaning you had to set up a long way from them.
Around 8:30, I hit a box call, and a turkey gobbled roughly 500 yards away.
Using the backside of a ridge, we quickly cut the distance to about 200 yards, before I called to the turkey again.
As soon as I finished yelping, the turkey cut me off and I knew we were in the game.
The ridge we were on was long and steep, but it was wide enough at the top that we could get a little closer before sitting down.
I could tell the turkey was gaining ground fast as he was gobbling on his own and getting substantially closer every time.
After a quick adjustment, I pointed my gun in the direction I expected him to come from and I immediately heard footsteps in the dry leaves coming in our direction.
Moments later, the tom popped into view, but he was behind too much brush for a shot.
For the next few minutes, I watched as he strutted and drummed, slowly working closer. Once the gobbler got to 35 yards, I yelped a couple of times on my mouth call.
Excited, the tom poked his head up perfectly and the shot was true.
It was a quick hunt, but I could not have been more excited to have taken my 2nd Kentucky turkey, resulting in both of my tags being punched.
I’ve still got 2 tags in West Virginia and Pennsylvania, so I have lots of gobbler chasing left to do.
I can assure you that I’ll be out there every chance I get trying to soak up as much of the spring as possible.
