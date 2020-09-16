50 Years ago
The Hampshire Trojans beat the Yellow Jackets of Moorefield Friday night with a score of 26-14. Leading rushers for the Trojans were Darrell Herron, with 92-yards, and Robert Ayers, with 57-yards.
Steven Corbin scored the 1st touchdown on an option play and Ayers followed that with an 8-point TD on a sweep play. Darrell Herron also scored a TD on a screen pass play and Ayers finished Hampshire’s scoring for the night in another sweep play for a touchdown. Moorefield came up with 2 TD’s in the last quarter.
40 Years ago
After a tight 1st half which Hampshire led 8-7, the Trojans broke loose for 2 touchdowns and a field goal to down the visiting Mountaineers 25-7. Beall took the early lead as Joe DiNicola intercepted a Kevin Malick pass then took it to Hampshire’s 14-yard line before being tackled. The Mountaineers rammed the ball in 3 plays later. Hampshire came right back with a 75-yard drive on the ensuing kick-off as they blended their running and passing attack to precision. Malick took the ball the final 20 years on an end run as Brad Martin threw the final block before the score. Malick then hooked up with Darrin Peters for the 2-point conversion.
30 Years ago
Students at Capon Bridge have called themselves Bobcats since the mid-1930’s back when the current junior high building housed elementary through senior high classes. Mrs. Lake Henderson, who worked as a school secretary and whose late husband, Harold, was assistant superintendent of Hampshire County Schools, remembers that the junior high building was built when a 1932 fire destroyed the old school. Alumni of these early Capon Bridge schools may remember writing for a school newspaper called The Bobcat, whose modern counterpart is aptly titled Pawprints. Stenciled pawprints adorned the Bobcat football team’s helmets. Also named Bobcats are the boy’s basketball and track teams, girl’s basketball, volley and track teams and combined cross country team. The football Bobcats, led by the new cat as inspiration, played their 1st season game on September 13 and were victorious with a 6-0 score over Daniel Morgan.
20 Years ago
Both Trojan cross-country squads cruised to an easy victory over visiting Frankfort Monday at home in Romney. The Hampshire boys team fielded an “A” and a “B” team in the race. The “A” team won the race with a low score of 22 points, followed by Frankfort with 49 and the “B” team with 650. The Lady Trojans claimed a convincing 18-37 win over the Falcons. Hampshire dashed to 5 of the top 6 places en route to the win.
10 Years ago
Everybody on the field did what they do best in Hampshire’s 47-28 victory over Bishop Walsh last Thursday. Coach Darren Grace’s Trojans ran the ball right down the throats of the outmanned Spartans, piling up a jaw-dropping 538 yards rushing and scoring the most points since beating Grafton 47-6 in 2003. BW Coach Mike Page had the visitors throwing the ball, hoisting 36 passes, mostly in the second half. o
