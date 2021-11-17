SUNRISE SUMMIT – Wes Heavener becomes the 2nd head coach of Hampshire High’s wrestling program after coach Ed Hardinger stepped down this summer after 12 years at the helm.
Heavener has a long list of accomplishments on the mat, as a wrestler and as an assistant coach, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to Hampshire High.
When asked why he wanted to become the head coach, Heavener put it plainly.
“I love wrestling,” stated Heavener.
“I’ve been wrestling my whole life and it is a big part of my family.”
In high school at Millbrook, Heavener was a 3-time Virginia place winner and a state champion in 2008. Also Heavener was a 2-time high school all-American.
In college, Heavener wrestled for Campbell University from 2008–2010, where he received the Billy Jack Saylor Award. From 2010 – 2013, Wes wrestled at Shippensburg University.
His coaching career started in 2008 where he was an assistant at Madmen Wrestling Club in Winchester, Va. From 2010 – 2015 Heavener helped coach at Gladiator Wrestling Club in Gettysburg, Pa., and in 2014 he helped coach at Gettysburg HS.
“I come from a wrestling family and did a lot of wrestling in Pennsylvania and Winchester and helped coached the whole time,” said Heavener.
From 2015 – 2019, Heavener volunteered at multiple clubs including Brickhouse Wrestling Club and Skyline Wrestling.
In 2020, Heavener moved to Hampshire Co. and when he heard about the opportunity to coach the Trojans, he quickly jumped at the opportunity.
“I wanted to be out this way and be closer to my extended family,” Heavener explained.
“I got a text message one day that the head coaching position opened up, so I left my job to become a teacher in order to become the head coach.”
Monday was the 1st official practice for the Trojans and Heavener was in a pleasant mood getting to know his squad as they prepare for the upcoming campaign.
“We are just trying to get the room set up and cleaned,” Heavener said with a chuckle.
“Right now we’ve got 12 kids standing here but we are actively recruiting and trying to get more.”
The 1st match of the year for the Trojan grapplers is on Thursday, Dec. 9 against Northern Garrett. o
