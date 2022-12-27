Start the New Year on the right foot with a First Day Hike at a West Virginia state park or state natural area. These free guided hikes, held annually on Jan. 1, are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors.
It’s an opportunity to enjoy the area’s natural beauty while learning about park history and wildlife. Participants will receive a West Virginia State Park First Day Hike patch.
Please dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear. Bring water and a snack. Trekking poles or a walking stick are helpful but not required.
First Day hikers should arrive 10-15 minutes prior to the hike so the hike can get started promptly at the scheduled time. Children are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult. For specific questions about a hike, please contact the park where it is being held.
Blackwater Falls State Park
Meet the park naturalist at 10 a.m. at the Sled Run parking area and walk along Forest Road 18 and Lindy Point Trail to one of West Virginia’s most spectacular views. The hike is approximately 3 miles round-trip.
Meet at 10 a.m. at the Events Building for a hike that includes Cabin and Big Pine trails with a shuttle back to the top of the mountain. The 2-1/2 mile trek is moderately strenuous.
Cacapon Resort State Park
This year’s hike honors Clark A. Dixon Jr., a friend, volunteer, and mentor at Cacapon State Park. Meet at 10 a.m. at the Nature Center for a choice of two hikes: The Cabin/Laurel/Central Trail is a 2-1/2 mile hike to take in the mountain views and upper lake.
The Hovermale Trail is an easy to moderate 1.4 mile hike featuring hemlock evergreens and several stream crossings.
Cass Scenic Railroad State Park
Join the park superintendent for an out-and-back stroll along the Greenbrier River Trail. The rail trail has a slight grade but is mostly flat and easy terrain. Meet at the Cass Company Store at 1 p.m.
Join the park superintendent and assistant superintendent for a hike beginning at 9 a.m. at the gray log cabin/campground check-in building just before the campground on the right.
The group will drive together to the trailhead and take a group selfie at a beautiful old chimney along the trail. The half-mile hike is doable for all ages and skill levels.
Spend New Year’s Eve at Chief Logan and enjoy closing night of the park’s drive-thru Christmas in the Park lights display, then join a guided hike the next morning.
Meet at 10 a.m. at the Museum in the Park for a hike on the Cliffside Trail. The trail has one steep section to get started, but then it is an easy hike and appropriate for all skill levels.
Forks of Coal Natural Area
Retired WVDNR biologist will lead a hike at the Forks of Coal State Natural Area. Meet at 1 p.m. at the Claudia Workman Wildlife Education Center.
Choose from three separate hikes: The wheelchair-accessible Spotted Salamander Trail (.25 miles); the CCC Snipe Trail or Davis Creek Trail (TBD – 2 miles); or the loop of Davis Creek, Teaberry Rock, Middle Ridge and Alligator Rock trails (4 miles total).
The Spotted Salamander hike will meet at the Spotted Salamander parking lot. The Snipe Trail and loop hike will meet at the Nature Center.
Join the park naturalist at 1 p.m. at Shelter #3 for a leisurely hike featuring some brief, interpretive stops.
Twin Falls Resort State Park
The park naturalist will lead a hike featuring two prominent vistas at Twin Falls.
Meet at the campground store at 1 p.m. before heading to Cliffside Trail. The trail is easy until the cliff area which is considered moderate to strenuous depending on whether there is snow cover.
Meet the park naturalist at 10 a.m. at the campground for a hike on the School Bus Loop Trail. The hike is about 2 miles round-trip.
Complete details for each hike, start time and location are posted at West Virginia State Parks. Click on "Events" and then "Calendar" and scroll down to view upcoming events.
