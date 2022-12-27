Start the New Year on the right foot with a First Day Hike at a West Virginia state park or state natural area. These free guided hikes, held annually on Jan. 1, are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors. 

It’s an opportunity to enjoy the area’s natural beauty while learning about park history and wildlife. Participants will receive a West Virginia State Park First Day Hike patch.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.