Trojans ward off Warriors 64-54
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Hampshire waltzed off the hardwood on Saturday night holding hardware not seen since 2015, a sectional championship plaque.
“It’s about the kids and their trust to believe over the past 3 years, and it’s paying off now,” said coach Danny Alkire after the game.
“It means a lot to me just seeing those smiles on the kids, knowing what it was like 3 years ago.”
Pregame
Three years ago, Coach Alkire inherited a struggling program that won just 3 games. Three years later, Alkire's Trojans are sporting a 10 game winning streak with a sectional belt to boot.
A mini-preview of the sectional title game took place in early April, when Hampshire's depth overpowered Trinity 55-40.
Controversy surrounded Trinity (8-5) this week about their quarantine time frame which moved the semifinal game from Wednesday to Friday, while flipping venues against #3 Berkeley Springs.
The 2-day delay and a road trip to the Eastern Panhandle did not deter the Warriors as Trinity shook off the rust and eclipsed the Indians 57-53.
Sectional Saturday
Social guidelines didn't dampen the spirits of HHS fans, nevertheles, blank rows were scattered across the stands.
This game mimicked the regular season for Hampshire: intense defense + strong senior leadership = win.
It started with senior Mikhi Anderson who had an outstanding game on both ends of the court, highlighted by his 8-point outburst in the 1st quarter.
“I’m just doing whatever my team needs me to do,” explained Anderson.
“Yeah, I scored a lot, but my team was there to help me.”
Anderson is typically a defensive specialist, averaging 4.9 ppg this season, however, Anderson’s 15-point performance against Trinity was a necessary boost for the Hampshire offense.
Trinity struggled getting past Hampshire’s in-your-face defense in the 1st quarter allowing HHS to snag a 18-5 lead after 1 quarter of play.
After a long road trip to Morgan County on Friday night, Trinity head coach Rick Hill refused to blame fatigue as a factor for the slow start.
“It is what it is, but we’re happy that we are able to play,” said Coach Hill.
“We have been through so much adversity over the past 2 weeks, it’s just been crazy.”
Instead of blaming external factors, Coach Hill credited Hampshire’s strategy.
“I think what they do well is have offensive patience. They wait to take good quality shots.”
The Warriors came to life in the 2nd quarter finding more rhythm on offense while holding HHS scoreless for 4 minutes and 45 seconds.
Hampshire jogged into the locker room at halftime leading 24-19 with Trinity nipping at their heels.
Momentum carried over to the 3rd quarter for the kids from Morgantown, as they scored 13 points in 3 and a half minutes, to gain a 33-26 advantage.
Hampshire faced its biggest deficit of the postseason, trailing Trinity by 7 points with 4:20 remaining in the 3rd quarter.
The Trojans found their jolt of energy coming from the bench, as the spark plug, Carter Smith, entered the game.
The chemistry between the senior quintet of Trevor Sardo, Mikhi Anderson, Drew Keckley, Christian Hicks and Carter Smith brought Hampshire back to life.
“I knew offensively that I had something we needed,” said Carter Smith.
“I stayed calm and collected and slowed things down.”
Smith realized he had a significant speed and height advantage over his defender and the savvy senior exploited the mismatch.
“We run this play called loop, and it’s like a handoff, and with my long first step, I could get to the rack pretty easily.”
Smith’s 3-point play with 2 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter tied the game 35-35. Keckley knocked down a pair of free throws 10 seconds later and the Trojans never looked back, holding a lead for the rest of the game.
Trinity trailed by 3 points, 42-39 with 8 minutes remaining.
The Trojan offense exploded for 22 points in the 4th quarter fueled by the electric atmosphere of the fans draped in Green and White. The game was symbolically over when Christian Hicks leaped to the rafters and smacked a 3-point shot out of mid-air sending the Hampshire Havoc student section into a frenzy.
Hicks described the SportsCenter type block.
“I noticed that he hesitated, and I didn’t think I would be able to get all the way out there, but I was like, I might as well try it, so I jumped, and it worked out perfectly.”
The Hicks block received a standing ovation from the Trojan faithful as grins splashed around the stadium.
“It got as loud as I have ever heard in here. It was like a pep rally,” said Hicks.
At the sound of the buzzer, it was Hampshire 64 Trinity 54, as players, coaches and fans embraced one another in merriment.
Hampshire improved its overall record to (13-4) and advances to the regional championship for the 14th time in program history. Regionals have been fatal for the Trojans on the voyage to Charleston, having been derailed in all 13 previous attempts.
Coach Larry See had 8 attempts to capture the regional crown but came up empty handed each time. Coach Wayne Mathias was on the doorstep to Charleston 3 times while Jerry Mezzatesta reached the regional qualifier once. Coach Orie Pancione was the most recent coach to take his team to regionals in 2015 but the Applemen from Musselman handed Hampshire a 48-41 defeat, dropping the all-time HHS regional record to 0-13.
Can Danny Alkire become the 1st Trojan head honcho to break the regional barricade?
For the Green and White to clinch a state berth, they will have to knock off North Marion (7-5) who fell to Wheeling Central (11-2) in the Region 1 Section 1 title by the score of 53-39.
Stay glued to the Hampshire Review App and HampshireReview.com for more information on the upcoming regional championship.
