Trojans nearly crack preseason Top 10
SUNRISE SUMMIT – This is the 1st time in ages the Trojan basketball squad has played a meaningful game in March.
Sounds like good news, right?
Well, considering the winter sports season was on Gov. Jim Justice’s chopping block, any games at all are a welcome sign for this senior-loaded team.
Coach Danny Alkire enters his 3rd season at the Hampshire High School helm, and no doubt about it, this is the best roster he has had heading into the season, albeit modified and condensed. Alkire has 8 guys listed on the varsity roster and plans on using a quick rotation.
“This group of kids have been building for this moment over the past 2 years,” said Alkire. “In a compact season like the one that we have coming, it will be a very active rotation. Every kid on the roster has something special that will be needed for our success. They understand what their roles are and fully believe/trust in their brothers.”
A big reason for optimism around the Trojan program is the reclassification of schools across the state to level out competitive balance. Goodbye, sectional rivals Washington and Jefferson, and hello Berkeley Springs, Keyser and Trinity. HHS is part of Region 1 Section 2 in class AAA, and there is no reason why the Trojans shouldn’t be in the mix to cut down the nets at sectionals.
“Our goal is to be playing in Charleston the week of May 4th,” said Alkire. “We started our 1st practice talking about May 4. We just need to make sure we progress as the season does.”
So far the preseason has looked appealing to Coach Alkire’s cagers as they were nearly ranked in the AP Top 10 poll in AAA. The Trojans received 12 total votes to start the season unofficially ranked 12th, but that doesn’t matter too much to the man calling the plays.
“It’s entertaining because this is new to us,” Alkire said smiling. “But rankings mean nothing until the end of the year. Regardless of where others have us, we need to work hard day in and day out to get what we want.”
The Trojans start the season on Monday, March 8 with a home game against new sectional foe and longtime area rival Keyser. The game will be played at HHS with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ο
