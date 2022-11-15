KEYSER – NJCAA Region 20 Division II released its annual all-tournament women’s soccer teams.
Morgan Pyles picked up all-tournament team with a strong performace in the Catamounts 4-3 loss in the Region 20 semifinal match on October 26. Pyles tallied 4 shots with 3 of them being shots on goal and recorded one goal in the game.
Nicole McManamay picked up all-tournament team applause following her efforts in the Catamounts comback attempt against the Hawks. McManamay tallied 5 shots with all of them being shots on goal and scored one goal.
NJCAA Region 20 Div II Women’s Soccer All-Tournament Team:
#1 Kayla Willis CCBC Essex
#13 Abby Meadows CCBC Essex
#23 Rebecca Verdi CCBC Essex
#45 Reagan Cantner CCBC Essex
#18 Madelyn Minichino College of Southern Maryland
#17 Brooke Portzen College of Southern Maryland
#21 Makenzie Miller College of Southern Maryland
#5 Giselle Castillo Howard
#1 Morgan Pyles Potomac State
#5 Nicole McManamay Potomac State
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.