McManamay and Pyles

Nicole McManamay and Morgan Pyles were named to the NJCAAA Region 20 Division II all-tournament team.

 Potomac State

KEYSER – NJCAA Region 20 Division II released its annual all-tournament women’s soccer teams.

Morgan Pyles picked up all-tournament team with a strong performace in the Catamounts 4-3 loss in the Region 20 semifinal match on October 26. Pyles tallied 4 shots with 3 of them being shots on goal and recorded one goal in the game. 

