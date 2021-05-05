HHS senior Ellen Keaton tallies a double-double, drains a 3 in honor of injured teammate
CHARLESTON – The Trojans pursuit of a class AAA state championship ended on Wednesday afternoon as undefeated North Marion forced 30 turnovers to run away with victory 80-47.
“Obviously it wasn’t the outcome we hoped for,” said Hampshire head coach Julieanne Buckley.
“The 2nd half went a lot better for us, but we dug ourselves too big of a hole.”
While the score was lopsided in favor of North Marion, there were several bright spots for Hampshire, starting with senior Ellen Keaton who saved her best game for last.
Prior to the departure from HHS, Keaton mentioned that her personal goal at states was to play her best, and that’s exactly what she did.
Keaton recorded a double-double scoring 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the team. Her performance on the court was in tribute to her longtime teammate and friend, senior Jadyn Judy, who could not play due to an eye injury suffered a few weeks ago.
“Every time I get on the court, I think of my friend Jadyn Judy who just got hurt and couldn’t play,” Keaton said with tears in her eyes.
“I got to end my career on a 3-point shot in honor of her.”
The hallmark of Jadyn Judy on the basketball court was her ability to shoot the 3.
In Judy’s absence, Keaton decided to honor her friend in the 4th quarter, leaving the low post and taking Jadyn’s spot along the perimeter. When Keaton received the ball and a defender was nowhere in sight, she hurled a shot towards the rim and it went in.
The Trojan bench and Hampshire Havoc student section stood and applauded the touching gesture.
The shot to honor Judy, marked the 1st 3-pointer in Keaton’s career. Appropriately it happened from downtown Charleston at the Civic Center.
North Marion’s head coach Mike Parrish also praised the performance of Keaton.
“She is a good post player with good moves and she hit some key buckets for them in transition,” said Parrish.
Hampshire ends the 2021 campaign with a 10-7 overall record, earning sectional and regional championship plaques.
“We definitely improved a lot from the beginning of the season,” said senior Gracie Fields who finished with 8 points and 7 rebounds.
“But you can tell we came a long way. We made it here and that was a big accomplishment for us.”
Liz Pryor also had a solid game in the post for the Trojans scoring 9 points and grabbing 4 rebounds. Izzy Blomquist finished with 4 points, Hannah Ault 3, Keyara Heatwole 2 and Jaleah Heatwole 1. Lainee Selan had 6 rebounds and M.J. Cook had 3.
For the Huskies, Karlie Denham led the way with 29 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists and 5 steals.
Olivia Toland finished the game with 16 points, 4 boards, 5 assists and 3 steals while Emma Freels tallied 12 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals.
In the paint Katlyn Carson finished with 8 points and 9 rebounds with 5 blocked shots.
North Marion advanced to the semifinals but lost to Nitro 79-63.
The Wildcats won the class AAA title defeating top seeded Fairmont Sr. 51-45 on Saturday.
