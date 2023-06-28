10 years ago 2013
Post 91 wins 5, now 14-3
Partly cloudy skies. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 3:41 pm
The Hampshire County Junior League All-Stars won the loser’s bracket of the area tournament last weekend played at Hampshire High School. The team beat Petersburg 6-4 on Friday night in a game that did not end until after midnight due to a 2- hour rain delay.
On Saturday the team lost a heartbreaker to Moorefield 4-3, but rebounded Sunday to take the loser’s bracket as they routed East Hardy 17-10. The team heads to the district tournament in Hedgesville this Friday night where they will face Charles Town Ranson. They carry their loss to Moorefield with them, but if they win Friday and again on Saturday theteam will head to the state tournament. o
Project Development and Sports Editor
