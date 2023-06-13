Peyton VanMeter

Peyton VanMeter won the Callaway Junior Tour for the boys 13-14 division at Valley View Golf Club.

MOOREFIELD – The Callaway Junior Tour hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), visited Valley View Golf Club for the first time last Wednesday and Trojan freshman Peyton VanMeter dominated the boys 13-14 division with a score of +14 to capture first place. 

VanMeter, who is familiar with the holes at Valley View, finished 11 strokes ahead of Kendrick Smith of Elkins who posted a +25 on the afternoon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.