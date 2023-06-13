MOOREFIELD – The Callaway Junior Tour hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), visited Valley View Golf Club for the first time last Wednesday and Trojan freshman Peyton VanMeter dominated the boys 13-14 division with a score of +14 to capture first place.
VanMeter, who is familiar with the holes at Valley View, finished 11 strokes ahead of Kendrick Smith of Elkins who posted a +25 on the afternoon.
VanMeter played steady golf, going +6 on the front nine and +8 on the back.
The highlight of the day was hole number two, where VanMeter managed a birdie, scoring 3 on a par 4.
VanMeter tallied one birdie, eight pars and 10 bogeys on the round.
“This was our first visit to Valley View with their great staff, but I doubt it’s the last. They created a wonderful day of golf for our young golfers,” said WVGA Tournament Manager Lucas Ware. o
