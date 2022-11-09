Understanding the pulse of the community and presenting the information in a comprehensive matter is the backbone of my job.
As a reporter, it is imperative my sources are credible and my information is accurate. I’d rather be slow and right, than fast and wrong.
That’s my reporter mindset.
Conversely, my mindset as a realist is oftentimes different.
Just like you, speculation, coincidence and rumors swirl in my head when certain topics arise.
Here are a few topics where Nick the reporter differs from Nick the realist.
Reporter: Congratulations to Frankfort’s Patrick Brett for being named the boys soccer PVC Coach of the Year and Keyser’s Dan Dawson for being named the girls soccer PVC Coach of the Year.
Realist: Hogwash! Once again both HHS soccer coaches, Robby Hott and Troy Crane, did not receive recognition from the PVC. Both teams went undefeated in PVC play, yet no recognition for Trojan coaches.
Considering the PVC is comprised of Berkeley Springs, Hampshire, Keyser and Frankfort, it’s easy to see that Mineral County votes for Mineral County.
Reporter: On Friday night, Hedgesville was beating Hampshire 55-0, the Eagles decided to try an onside kick in which they recovered. Hedgesville was trying to sharpen their special teams skills before heading to the playoffs.
Realist: Poppycock! Any team that attempts an onside kick when winning 55-0 lacks sportsmanship. Eagles head coach Matt Faircloth taught his kids it’s acceptable to humiliate your opponent.
Not only did Faircloth dial-up the onside kick while winning by 55, he also continued to throw deep bombs to run up the score.
Reporter: Elected officials have secured high speed internet for Hampshire County and high speed service will be available at your home in the very near future.
Realist: Horsefeathers! In 2008 the Hampshire County Development Authority created a nonprofit co-op named, “West Virginia Broadband Cooperative.”
The co-op spoke about the possibilities of running a fiber line up from Winchester to Romney, then from Romney to Green Spring. Fourteen years later, using a carrier pigeon to send messages is still faster than the internet in most of the county.
Reporter: The 2023 Hampshire County Farm Crawl will feature a fully operating shrimp farm with 30 full time employees (50 if they add a processing plant).
Aquabanq will produce up to 275,000 pounds of Pacific shrimp, with zero pollutants, antibiotics or hormones discharged into the environment. Solar power will be used for heating.
Realist: Balderdash! Pacific shrimp grown in landlocked West Virginia near the Atlantic coast – strange.
Even stranger, solar power will be used to heat the facility. Stranger yet, absolutely NO POLLUTION will be discharged from this factory.
Perhaps the strangest reason Hampshire County appeals to Aquabanq is the location to deliver fresh shrimp to New York City and other east coast cities.
I’m not a geography major, but if location to the east coast is a top priority, a city along I-95 makes more sense. Call me skeptical, but I will have to see this 22nd century marvel before believing it. o
