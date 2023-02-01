MINOT, N.D. – The Beavers continue to be a tough opponent, no matter who they wrestle.
A day after three last-second losses spoiled Minot State’s upset bid, the Beaver men’s wrestling team put up another fight, this time against No. 7-ranked Wisconsin-Parkside, scoring three victories but again seeing setbacks in two other close contests help the highly-ranked Rangers escape the MSU Dome with a 28-9 win over the Beavers.
Cannon Potts, Dustin Swisher and Jake Swirple each provided a win by decision for Minot State (6-8 duals, 1-5 NSIC) which next is in action wrestling at Minnesota State, Mankato on Thursday and at Southwest Minnesota State on Friday.
Trailing in the dual with matches running out, the Beavers got on the board as Potts picked up a 4-1 win at 174 pounds over Crosby Schlosser.
Powering through the upper weights, Minot State got a 9-4 win from Dustin Swisher at 197 pounds, adding to the Beavers score, then a 3-2 win from Swirple at heavyweight to close out the dual.
But there were chances for more for the Beavers, starting at 133 pounds as James Davis battled hard all match and went for the late comeback with a takedown of Troy Dolphin to close to 9-8 back before time ran out and Davis fell by that 9-8 score.
Ethan Wonser then went chasing the upset at 141 pounds against No. 10-ranked Cayden Henschel, who held a 3-2 lead late in the match and wouldn’t allow Wonser an escape to try and even the score as the Beaver grappler fell by that 3-2 mark. o
