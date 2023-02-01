Dustin Swisher

Dustin Swisher won his match against Wisconsin-Parkside.

MINOT, N.D. – The Beavers continue to be a tough opponent, no matter who they wrestle.

A day after three last-second losses spoiled Minot State’s upset bid, the Beaver men’s wrestling team put up another fight, this time against No. 7-ranked Wisconsin-Parkside, scoring three victories but again seeing setbacks in two other close contests help the highly-ranked Rangers escape the MSU Dome with a 28-9 win over the Beavers.

