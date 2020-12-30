50 years ago
The Hampshire High School Trojans won the 2nd Holiday Tournament held at Hampshire High School by scores of 61 to 53 over Fort Ashby and 56 to 37 over Wardensville (Championship). In the 1st game Friday night Wardensville downed Mathias by the score of 55 to 34 as Albert Harris paced the way for the Warriors with 20 points. In the 2nd game between Hampshire and Fort Ashby, the Trojans avenged an earlier defeat by the Eagles by whipping them by the score of 61 to 53. The Trojans were led by the balanced scoring of Tom Stump and Bob Ayers, 14 each, and Mike Edwards and Larry Fuller with 12 and 11 points respectively.
40 years ago
To most people, the reindeer is a domesticated member of the deer family that furnishes transportation, food and clothing for the Lapplander. This is a narrow view of the reindeer. Actually, the reindeer is native to the tundra world that encircles the top of the globe. A single species ranges from Siberia and Russia across northern Scandinavia, northern Alaska to the Bering Sea. The reindeer of St. Nick and the caribou of arctic North America are one and the same species.
30 years ago
Hampshire set the table for a home opening victory but couldn’t capitalize in the final minute of play. Down 1 at what proved to be the final score of 64-63 with 16 seconds to play, Shane Lee couldn’t connect on a 12-footer from the basketline and Joe Baisden’s jumper from the 3-point line at the buzzer caught the front of the rim. Neither team could mount much of a lead throughout the contest. Hampshire led 17-13 at the end of 1 quarter and held a slim 33-32 margin at the half. The Trojans were up 2 at 49-47 after 3 quarters.
20 years ago
With only 2 games played this season and following a lengthy lay-off due to inclement weather, the Hampshire boys team finds itself in a somewhat precarious position this week. Hampshire is scheduled to take on Morgantown High School today in the 1st round of the Parkersburg South Holiday Tournament. “They’ll be better than anyone we’ve seen so far,” admitted Larry See, head boys basketball coach. “They were in the state tournament last year. They have a good program, and they’re used to winning,” continued See.
10 years ago
The points poured in when they mattered most for Hampshire High’s girls last week. The Trojans, trailing 39-32 after 3 quarters, outscored Mountain Ridge and their big center Shae Winner 26-7 in the final period for a 58-46 Appalachian Mountain Athletic Conference victory. Despite the 7-point deficit, the Trojans said they were confident they could come back.
