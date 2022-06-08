And Here We Go!

Rarely do I shy away from a complex, sports-related debate, and this week a rare occurrence happened in my backyard.
In the land of Twitter, when breaking news hits the press, a popular gif (pronounced jif) is often used on the timeline in anticipation of the flurry of incoming comments.
A hot news nugget dropped on Monday night about 2 new assistant coaches at Hampshire High.
Most of the time, the hiring of an assistant coach doesn’t get press, but the hiring on Monday felt more like headline news.
In a world of outliers, the hiring of not 1, but 2 men who just received their diplomas 9 days ago is unprecedented.
That’s high school diplomas, not college.
As predicted, the messages flew fast. 4,350 people saw the post within 90 minutes, with 170-plus likes and 4 dozen comments.
Tons of support poured out for these 2 teenagers on Hampshire County’s largest social media forum (the Review’s Facebook page) but behind closed doors, the conversation stirred around the age of these 2 teenagers.
Too young?
Too soon?
Too connected to former teammates?
This is a 1st for me. I’ve never seen it done before. Two former players, freshly graduated, take over the reins of the offense and defense. That doesn’t mean it won’t work, but there is a lack of history to draw upon.
Let me analyze 1 topic in 2 different areas: 1 big challenge, 1 big benefit.
Big challenge
Personally, I will have to remember to insert “coach” before writing their names.
But that’s not the big challenge. The big challenge for both Hott and Hill will be morphing from teammate to coach overnight. Let’s agree on the obvious: peers of similar age will now be required to respect their football authority. The chain-of-command has elevated these 2, shifting the social dynamics from their own friends and teammates.
The line between player and coach is still blurred for Zack, eh, I mean, coach Hill, who was practicing on Monday evening to play in the North/South All-Star game upcoming on Saturday.
Coaches Hott and Hill have good friends on the roster, and their ability to change hats quickly from teammate to coach will be a major factor as they start their coaching careers.
Big benefit
Who would know coach Rule’s system better than his former players? As fulltime participants since the day Rule was hired, Hill and Hott have maximum exposure to Rule’s complex spread offense.
Like it or not, outsiders that were hired as assistant coaches haven’t worked out in the long run. Coach Rule and athletic director Trey Stewart brought in a pair of promising candidates, Koty Hix and Drew Taylor, who are now strolling sidelines as coordinators miles away from here.
The Trojans need continuity and loyalty to the program. Who better than a pair of Hampshire County natives to ensure longevity and commitment?
My take
Youth can turn into immediate success. Take Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay for example. McVay was hired at age 30 and became the youngest head coach to win a playoff game, win a Super Bowl and be named the AP NFL Coach of the Year.
“We can’t wait to get these young men started. Sky is the limit,” commented Trey Stewart after the board of education approved their hire (pending certification).
Here is my thought on the matter: let’s afford coach Hill and coach Hott the same outlook that was given to their predecessors with a chance to prove themselves.
On a personal note, I’m rooting for these guys to succeed. o
