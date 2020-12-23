ROMNEY — During the off-season you hear a lot about football teams working hard during OTA’s (organized team activities) whether it be in the weight room or playing 7-on-7. While the Trojans are committed to improving their skills in both areas, perhaps the best OTA on display this off-season was the generosity of the football team to give back to the community.
It was bitter cold on Saturday morning, however, that didn’t stop a host of Trojans from showing up at Romney Elementary School to hand out boxes of food from the Mountaineer Food Bank.
“It just felt great,” said lineman Michael Gilman. “Everyone was giving us some good vibes this year while we were playing so it felt good to give back.”
The Christmas food box giveaway was spearheaded by Trojan head coach Aaron Rule who was busy directing traffic and coaching his boys on efficient box distribution.
“I wanted to help out the Hampshire County community and be a positive face in the community,” commented Rule.
“I was able to get in touch with the Mayor of Romney (Beverly Keadle) and they had the food giveaway from Mountaineer Food Bank going on and we decided to get involved. I’m just so proud of our boys because they could have been doing anything on a weekend, but they chose to come on a Saturday morning all bundled up doing everything that they can to help the community.”
As car after car pulled up, the continuous expression of Christmas cheer and the verbal pleasantries exchanged from the football players to those in need truly defined what the spirit of giving is all about.
“Especially around the holiday time, it just means a lot to give back and glad I could participate,” said lineman Zack Hill.
Running back Alex Pritts echoed the sentiments of helping out around the holidays.
“I really enjoyed helping out at the food giveaway because I know many people struggle to pay the bills or get food so I think this really benefitted a lot of people.”
Chicken thighs, apples, milk and big brown boxes stuffed with food were all part of the giveaway on Saturday. Although the reason for the Trojans was to help out those in need, they got a good workout in as well lifting heavy boxes and gently loading them into cars.
Although it was unclear on precisely how much food was given away, several pallets were cleared.
“There were probably 100 boxes on each one of those pallets,” said Coach Rule.
“We did a great job in the 2 hours that we were there giving everyone what they needed.”
The Trojan spirit of giving didn’t end on Saturday afternoon as the team was back in action on the evening of the winter solstice giving out toys at Central Hampshire Park’s Christmas Festival of Lights in conjunction with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
“The Sheriff’s Department reached out to us and informed us of their toy drive giveaway and so our kids decided that they wanted to be involved so they are out here handing free presents to everybody that drives through,” explained Rule.
In typical 2020 fashion, everyone was wearing masks during both events and practicing social distancing recommendations, but the spirit of giving superseded the cloud of the pandemic.
One of those kids happy to be handing out toys was defensive lineman Nathan Sions.
“The kids are just so excited to get toys,” said Nathan with a smile.
Alex Pritts perhaps summed up both experiences the best by simply stating, “I think both were great opportunities to give back to the community.”
This type of commitment to help those in need defines the true spirit of this Trojan football program.
