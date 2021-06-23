As spring sports enter the postseason, Hampshire head coaches undertake the annual task of voting on athletic awards. A single vote can be the difference between winning a major award like Most Outstanding Male/Female Athlete and going home empty-handed.
Although I have close knowledge of all Trojan programs, the Hampshire Review does not have a voice when it comes to end of year awards.
Instead of distinguishing student-athletes with traditional athletic awards, I created some alternative categories that deserve some recognition.
Best Hampshire Hair: Burt Gayleard
This award is given to the student-athlete with the most creative and unique hairstyle. The whack-a-do haircut seen at most schools this season reverberates back to the 1980s: the hockey-style mullet. Business in the front, party in the back. With the mullet being the new mohawk, Burt went in a different direction: perm.
Burt took pride in his perm style, and made sure his hairdo looked tight and fresh, especially in the breast cancer awareness soccer game. Burt’s commitment to a style forgotten in time and his willingness to set the trend easily earns him best Hampshire hair.
Honorable Mention: Marcus and Miguel Elmer
Most Animated Coach: Ed Hardinger
This award is given to the coach who is the most entertaining to watch during gameplay. I have had the pleasure of observing coach Hardinger over the past 3 years, and his passionate actions are worth the price of admission.
Coach Hardinger puts blood, sweat and tears into everything he does, whether it’s practice or game day. An aura of energy erupts from Hardinger during matchplay, as he channels his excitement and intensity to help his kids on the mat. Hardinger understands that each athlete needs to be coached differently.
Sometimes a wrestler needs a kick in the tail, and sometimes he needs words of encouragement. The tighter the match, the more animated the coach. Leaping to the heavens, pumping fists, clapping hands, slapping chairs, dropping clipboards or burying his head into his hands are commonplace at major tournaments, especially regionals.
This year at Martinsburg, Grant Landis defeated Washington’s Chace Crutchley 4-3 to advance to the championship, or so it seemed. Milliseconds after the clock hit 0:00, the referee signaled an escape/reversal for the opposing wrestler, which would have ended Landis’ chances to compete in the title bout.
Like a firework ready to explode, laser beams protruded from Hardinger’s head to the lead official waiting for confirmation of the final score. I was standing alongside coach Hardinger and we both held our breath hoping the ref would make the right call and give Landis the win.
Hardinger glanced in my direction and muttered, “If they give him points after the clock expired, I’m gonna get kicked outta here.”
I hooted at the notion, but there was little doubt Hardinger would fight for his players. Luckily for everyone (especially the ref), the correct call was made and Landis advanced.
There is nothing I love more than a coach that pours his heart out and is passionate about what he does. With the recent retirement of Coach Hardinger, perhaps this should become an annual award, named in honor of coach Hardinger.
Honorable mention: Koty Hix – After a scratch at the state track meet in Charleston, Hix took his frustration out on his clipboard and split the cheap plastic in 2. This wasn’t Hix’s only offense, as he also punished a headset on the sidelines of a football game last fall.
Best Celebration: Emi Smith
Covid fear and government guidelines reached peak levels as the fall sports season debuted. It was believed indoor activities significantly accelerated the spread of Covid, therefore sports like volleyball played indoors would be much riskier to play.
In the home opener against Frankfort on Thursday Sept. 3, the teams were welcomed into the Hampshire gym with rows of empty seats and a non-existent student section. A handful of fans were in attendance as the mask mafia made it their mission to scan the crowd for violations of social distancing, only enhancing the awkwardness of the situation.
Once the game began, the tension in the gym didn’t vanish. Fans didn’t know how to cheer “properly” and players didn’t know how to celebrate “properly.” That’s when Emi Smith stole the spotlight.
After a phenomenal back-and-forth battle, Smith scored a game changing point, and her teammates ran toward her to celebrate. Players raised their arms and offered their palms looking for Smith to smack them a high-five. Instead, Smith jokingly stiff-armed her friends with an elusive spin move to evade the group while remaining contact free.
As Emi twirled on the hardwood to circumvent her congratulatory teammates, a timely smirk was splashed on her face. Emi’s celebration humorously acknowledged the awkwardness of the guidelines, and her celebration drew laughs from the crowd and lowered everyone’s tension in the gym.
Honorable mention: Alex Hott – After scoring 1 of 7 touchdowns against Buckhannon-Upshur, Hott sprinted to the back of the endzone and yelled like a grizzly bear into my iPhone as the Trojans celebrated their 1st win of 2020
