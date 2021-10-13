Hats off: Top 6 worst hats

Hats define coolness. Throughout my life I have been a hat connoisseur. I take pride in my hat collection dating back to 1988. A few of my favorites include:
- An all-black New Era 59 Fifty Pittsburgh Pirates hat with a gold letter P
- A black Chicago Bulls 1991 NBA championship hat with Zubaz graphics on the lid
- A green corduroy Irish Rovers hat with pins from travel teams I played against.
- A black mesh trucker hat of the minor league baseball team known as the South Bend White Sox (now defunct)
Hats aren’t for everyone; however, the style of hat determines the coolness of the hat.
The baseball hat is the highpoint of cool. In 1860, the Brooklyn Excelsiors were the 1st team to popularize the “Brooklyn style” lid, an ancestor of the modern day baseball cap. Front, backwards, or worn slightly to the side, the baseball cap design normally features the logo, mascot or team’s initial.
Without a doubt, lids worn on the diamond are the best. Contrariwise, there are a overabundance of hats that look dreadful with minimal function or practicality. Here are my top 6 worst hats.
1. The birthday hat
How did a flimsy piece of cheap cardboard shaped like a cone become the official headgear for birthdays? A short rubber band digs into your chin holding this unicorn horn atop your dome. Family members bellow “Happy Birthday!” but yet the birthday boy (or girl) looks ungraceful with a colorful and crooked funnel. When I see folks wearing a birthday hat, it reminds me of the ‘dumb’ kid in class forced to wear a dunce cap and sit in the corner. Confirmation the design of this head piece is undesirable.
- Is the birthday hat comfortable? No.
- Does it make you appear smart? No.
- Does it help you look cool? No.
2. Graduation caps
After busting your tail for 12+ years of schooling, your reward revolves around wearing an oversized robe and a dopey hat. The graduation cap makes you look like a box headed buffoon. The tassel makes it worse, as it causes the cap to be weighted unevenly. Sleek, efficient and practicality are antonyms when describing this overpriced headgear. Few hats have less functional purpose than the graduation cap. In terms of grades, the graduation cap gets a D-.
3. Sombrero
When you venture to a Halloween gathering later this month, stay away from the fella at the party wearing the sombrero. He’s gaudy. He’s insufferable. And he thinks amusing. He’s not.
Unless you are traveling by burro through the Mojave Desert, the function of a sombrero is minimal. Instead of making friends with the bozo wearing the sombrero, find the girl wearing the lampshade. Clearly, she is resourceful, creative and the life of the party.
4. Fruit hat
In 1915, the Chicago Tribune published a report stating that fruit ribbons, along with feathers, flowers, and frills would be adorned on Easter hats. The style failed to gain traction until 1943, when Brazilian “Bombshell” Carmen Miranda wore exotic headdresses adorned with fruit as seen in the musical “The Lady in the Tutti Frutti Hat.” The Chiquita banana lady was inspired by the Brazilian Bombshell. No matter how attractive the lady, wearing fruit on your head is a rotten choice.
5. Casquette
The world of cycling has produced some of the worst outfits in sports. Fluorescent spandex, hideous helmets, and stiff sole shoes dot the list of unsightly biker gear. Perhaps the foulest item of the cyclist uniform is the casquette. The casquette features an extremely short bill that is flipped upwards. Supposedly, the casquette makes riding in the rain more comfortable and a way to keep the head cool.
In reality, the casquette doesn't really work. When bikers adorned the casquette and competed in hot weather, they placed cabbage leaves under the casquette to help keep the head cool. If cabbage was not available, baby spinach, arugula, collard greens and other leafy lettuces were substituted (no joke.) Hats that require a layer of vegetables on top my head? Not for me.
6. Top Hat
Unless you are a magician yanking rabbits out of hats, the top hat should not sit atop your dome. This fashion trend of the 19th century lets everyone know your affinity for fat cat capitalism as represented by the Monopoly Man, also known as Rich Uncle Pennybags.
Outside of Abraham Lincoln, the top hot is symbolic of tyrannical oligarchies. Just ask the rodent who lives in central Pennsylvania. On February 2 of every year, a group of men wearing top hats known as the “Inner Circle” disturbs an innocent hibernating groundhog at Gobbler’s Knob. These top hat wearing savants claim to speak ‘Groundhogese', and pull a furry hog out of a hole and forcibly make him predict the weather.
George Orwell noted in his book 1984 that the top hat is symbolic of a totalitarian regime ruled by rich men called capitalists. “They were fat, ugly men with wicked faces ... dressed in a long black coat which was called a frock coat, and a queer, shiny hat shaped like a stovepipe, which was called a top hat. This was the uniform of the capitalists, and no one else was allowed to wear it.”
Touché. I say let the fat cats keep the kitschy gear; I’ll roll with my Pirates lid.
