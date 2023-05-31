15 years ago - 2008
Pirates blank new county foes
The Culver Design Build Pirates welcomed Hampshire County’s newest team to the Hot Stove League with a 10-0 no-hit thumping Friday.
Former Little League commissioner Bill Taylor organized a team this winter to join the league for 13- to 15-year-olds based out of Cumberland, Md. The sponsor is Ridgeview Enterprises of Slanesville.
The first meeting of the teams belonged to the Pirates, a perennial playoff contender in their six years of existence.
They posted a 10-0 victory Friday on a Hampshire High School field that was sloppy after a week of rain. o
