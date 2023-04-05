As this story releases, I will be making my way south for the southern swing of my turkey season. Like I mentioned last week, I plan to hunt 2-3 states during my 10-day spring break, all of which will find me residing in my truck.
Being a teacher, the only way to hunt a lot of states at an affordable rate is by camping, and after a few years of truck sleeping, I believe I finally have a system dialed. To live out of a vehicle for a multitude of days, sleep, storage, electricity, and efficient food methods are all required.
It seems as though camping rates have gone through the roof since covid hit, which is why I refuse to pay to camp anywhere. The nice thing about sleeping in your vehicle, rather than setting up a large tent, is that you can stay mobile, and semi-inconspicuous. Walmart parking, WMA pull-offs, and truck stops are some of my favorite places to sleep for free.
There are a few different ways to go about sleeping on the road. For many years, I simply leaned the passenger seat back and crawled into a sleeping bag.
This worked but simply was not that comfortable for extended trips. People with SUVs can lean all of their seats forward and roll a sleeping pad out on a flat surface to sleep on.
This past summer, I bit the bullet and bought a rooftop tent for my truck and it has been a lifesaver. No matter where I am, I can have the tent popped up in ten seconds, creating a comfortable, convenient method of getting rest.
It seems that by the end of a long trip, my truck is typically in shambles. I have done my best to figure out ways to keep things as organized as possible and have learned a couple of tricks in the process. The first thing to do is to buy a clothing rack and keep everything hung up in the back seat. This will keep clothes from inhibiting the entirety of the cab of the truck.
Next is to organize all cooking, food, and random essentials in totes that stay in the bed of the pickup. Each tote is labeled, and items get returned promptly. After that, have a designated area for a trash bag.
I have found that by tying a trash bag to the inside of my bed, I am able to keep things clean and organized much easier. Remember, you aren’t camping at a designated camping area every night that has a place for trash, meaning if you simply throw your trash into the truck bed, things will get messy quickly.
Lastly, I always place my guns on the backseat floorboards, by themselves. No other items go there because the last thing I want to happen is having something roll over on the sights of a gun and break it.
It is 2023, and electricity of simply a must right now to keep phones, watches, and laptops charged. I have tinkered with electricity a lot over the years because the last thing I want is a gas-powered generator that makes noise and draws attention to me.
Right now, I have three large portable batteries that will charge my phone three to four times each. This will get me through about a week of hunting.
On top of this, I keep my smart watch charger plugged into a port in my truck and charge it every chance I get.
I also keep a jump start battery handy in case my truck battery dies while I am in the middle of nowhere. If you aren’t worried about keeping electronics charged, this is easy, but if you’re like me, and try to keep in contact with the outside world, use a GPS, and have grad school homework to do, keeping electronics working is a must.
Eating on the road can get very expensive if one is going to restaurants all of the time. I have found it to be easiest, cheapest, and most convenient to simply bring all of my own food, and cook on the road. Right now, I am running a Coleman two-burner stove, and take a frying pan and pot with me.
Dishes like tacos, and stir fry are easy to make, and don’t take too much time. I also fill my coolers with sandwich meat and fix to make wraps or sandwiches on the go. Remember, it is a hunting trip, not an eating trip. The key is to keep yourself fueled without sacrificing a lot of time or money.
Truck camping isn’t for everyone but it is a way to keep prices down to an affordable rate. When I go on long trips, I am essentially only paying for fuel and licenses, which are steep in their own way.
To be honest, even if I could afford to stay in cabins or hotels, I would most likely continue to truck camp simply due to the mobility, and convenience of it. It sure is nice to park at a WMA gate and wake up straight to hunting without having to drive anywhere.
Turkey season is finally upon us, and I couldn’t be more excited. o
