Potomac Valley hoops board seeks officials
CUMBERLAND – The Potomac Valley Board No. 204 of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials is accepting applicants for its upcoming class.
Candidates will be required to pass written, floor and physical examinations. Applicants should contact local interpreter George Geatz at 301-707-9325, or any Board 204 member for more information.
HCLL extends Fall Ball sign-ups
The last sign-up for Fall Ball will be Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Central Hampshire Park. If you have questions, contact Mark Roomsburg: 304-813-4909.
Hampshire County Youth Football meet the teams
On Saturday, Aug. 19, HCYF will have a Meet the Teams celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. at Valley Street Field. Admission is $10 for the first child and $5 for additional wristbands (wristband required to play and do all activities.) There will be a bounce house, face painting, dunk tank, games and food. Also there will be a punt, pass, kick contest and a cheer event.
Adrian, Braithwaite, Emmart, Maiers and Roomsburg selected for Hampshire County Hall
The Hampshire County Athletic Hall of Fame announced the inductees for 2023 and they include: Kevin Adrian, Football, HHS Class of 1978, Russell “Chuck” Braithwaite, Track and Field, HHS Class of 2001, Brent Emmart, Basketball, HHS Class of 1989, Matt Maiers, Baseball, HHS Class of 2013 and William “Bill” Roomsburg, Contributor.
The 2023 Hall of Fame Weekend is scheduled for September 8 and 9. Inductees will be introduced at halftime of the Hampshire vs. Hedgesville football game on Friday, September 8.
The 2023 induction banquet is scheduled for Saturday, September 9, at noon in the HHS Cafeteria.
The general public is welcome and is cordially invited to attend the HOF banquet. Reservations and payment for the HOF banquet can be mailed to:
Mrs. Carol Fultz
1770 Bethel Church Road
Romney, WV 26757
304-813-2641 (mobile)
Cost for the HOF banquet is $20 per person. Checks should be made payable to: Hampshire County Athletic HOF. HOF banquet reservation deadline is August 25.
More information on the inductees will be included in the Hall of Fame tab published on Sept. 6.
