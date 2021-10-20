SUNRISE SUMMIT – Last Thursday, the Hampshire booters donned pink in order to raise awareness in the fight against Breast Cancer.
“October being breast cancer awareness month, we always try to show our support of that cause,” said head coach Robby Hott.
“Usually we wear pink for every home game in October.”
Although the Washington Patriots beat HHS 6-1 in the final game of the season, the Trojans continued to fight hard, no matter what the score was.
“This team is definitely there,” said coach Hott.
“They have the ability and they know they can do it, but it doesn’t always fall into their favor. They definitely never give up.”
The loss against Washington gives Hampshire the 3rd overall seed heading into sectional play. The sectional semi-finals started last night with the Trojans taking on No. 2 seed Jefferson.
“We have the potential to do really well,” said Hott.
The Trojans finish the season with an overall record of 8-9-1, including a win over a class AAA team from the Eastern Panhandle.
Senior Colin Hott finished the season with a team high 15 goals. “Double Down” Dom Strawn tallied a total of 11 goals for the Trojans while Trenton Timbrook finished with 6 on the year.
Dylan Streisel, Gentry Shockey and Jordan Gray all wound up with 5.
If the Trojans are to knock off Jefferson on Tuesday, they will play in the sectional championship on Thursday against Washington. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.