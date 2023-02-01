Eagles OL, former WVU player indicted in rape, kidnapping case

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman, and former WVU player Josh Sills was indicted on rape and kidnapping charges Wednesday in Ohio, just 11 days before the team takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the Ohio Attorney General said in a news release.
25-year-old Joshua Sills, of Sarahsville, Ohio, was indicted by a grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden.
The indictment says Sills held a victim against her will and engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual in December 2019.
Authorities said the crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation.
Sills played football at WVU from 2016-2019 before transferring to Oklahoma State for 2020-2021.
