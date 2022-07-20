As the season draws closer week by week, let’s dive into the thing that will actually be propelled toward the animal, as well as what holds it in place.
Over the past few years, there has been a lot of talk about different types of arrows and weights in the archery industry.
The newest trend is to use heavily weighted arrows, with a high Front of Center weight (FOC).
The reason for this is that a heavier arrow, although slower, will penetrate much further than a lighter arrow.
This topic is a heated one amongst archery nuts, so I’ll do my best to break it down without trying to sway the reader in either direction.
Arrow Rests
Before getting into arrows, it is important to talk about rests, as they are what the arrow lies on while waiting to be propelled by the string.
Two different types of rests are popular in today’s archery world, Drop Away, and Static.
Both rests are used widely amongst hunters, and there is no right or wrong option, especially for whitetail hunting.
Drop Away rests are considered to be the more accurate, or precise, type of rest that is available to hunters.
The reason for this is because of limited arrow contact throughout the shot. As the arrow is launched forward, the rest drops out of the way allowing the shaft to be sent on its way without any type of interference.
Western hunters, and long-range archers, typically prefer this type of rest because they see much better results at long distances.
The main issue with a drop-away rest is that since they have moving parts, they are prone to failure.
There is always the chance that a spring or lever breaks or gets stuck, creating a major issue.
Although it rarely happens, there are certainly plenty of cases out there.
I have shot thousands of arrows through drop-away rests without issue, but that certainly does not mean it isn’t possible.
On the other hand, we have static rests, such as the ever-popular Whisker Biscuit. Static rests are popular because they are simple.
The arrow lays in the rest, in the center of a ring of bristles, and has constant contact from the time it is loaded, until the time the arrow is fully released.
They are typically very tough and are basically foolproof in that regard.
Although they are not as accurate as drop-away rests, they are still very popular amongst whitetail hunters simply because they work great for shots inside of 35-40 yards.
Past that, the accuracy tends to drop off dramatically compared to a drop away because of the constant contact on the shaft and fletching.
Another issue with static rests is the bristles used to hold the arrow wear down over time, which is not a huge issue because replacement bristles can be ordered, but it will slightly change the tune of the bow.
Arrows
There are basically two camps when it comes to arrows.
Those who prefer heavy, and those who prefer speed.
With that being said, each individual needs to decide which route they want to go before buying arrows for the upcoming season.
Heavy arrows hit hard, and tend to pass through game much easier. They do this because of the momentum created by their sheer weight.
Think of a baseball hitting a wall at 80 miles an hour, compared to a bowling ball hitting the same wall at 50 miles an hour, which do you think will create more damage?
For the past ten or fifteen years, archery companies have pushed lightweight, fast arrows to consumers, but the resurgence of the bulky, heavy arrow has come back because of the lack of penetration hunters have been finding while shooting at animals.
There are a lot of avenues to pursue a heavy arrow, whether it be simply buying arrow shafts that weigh a lot, or by purchasing aftermarket stainless steel inserts that add weight to the front of the arrow.
The most glaring issue created when shooting a heavy arrow is the drop in velocity of the arrow, which can be fairly substantial depending on the arrow’s weight.
I shoot a very heavy arrow because as mentioned last week, I tend to not shoot very far at game, therefore, I don’t need a lot of extra velocity in the whitetail woods.
I would personally rather be able to blow an arrow through a whitetail’s shoulder blade at 20 yards than have an arrow that shoots flat out to 60.
On the flip side, there are certainly a lot of hunters who still prefer a lightweight, flat shooting arrow, which is totally alright, as long as they do not mind getting a little less penetration, especially if shooting a mechanical broad head.
The obvious upside to light arrows is the speed gained from them, which is why they have been popular for quite a few years, but the downside, as mentioned before, is the loss of penetration upon impact.
When deciding what arrow to buy, it is important to look at how you hunt, and the distance of the shots you will most likely be taking.
If you are planning to hunt mule deer or antelope out west, a lighter arrow might now be a bad idea but if you are hunting whitetails in thickets, a hard-hitting heavy arrow might be the best way to go.
As we enter the latter part of July, it is extremely important for archery hunters to get their bows out and start working the kinks out of the system.
There is nothing worse than avoidable gear malfunctions in October.
Simply shooting a dozen arrows a week for the next month will point out issues one might have with their archery setup. o
