Dom Strawn scores a hat trick in lopsided win
SUNRISE SUMMIT – One of the questions heading into the season was who will step up and score the goals for the Trojans with the departure of leading scorer Andrew Strawn?
Younger brother Dominic answered that question in the 1st game of the season by scoring a hat trick in a 6-1 thrashing of Keyser on opening day.
“We just started trusting each other and passing the ball around and finding the openings that we needed to find and it worked out for us,” explained Dom Strawn on how he was able to bury 3 goals in the back of the net.
“We noticed the ability to pass around the Keyser defense from the beginning, so that’s what we tried to do.”
Dom scored the 1st 2 goals of the game with both assists coming from Isaiah Hott. Dom’s 3rd goal was assisted by Colin Hott. Colin was credited with 2 assists on the day and scored a beautiful goal of his own from outside the box.
“They both have very strong legs and very strong feet, so when they get the ball anywhere around the 18, we want them striking it and putting it on frame,” said Hampshire head coach Robby Hott.
Jordan Gray and Triston Timbrook also scored for the Trojans.
Typically, the Keyser vs. Hampshire matches have been closely contested, so beating the Golden Tornado by 5 goals was a pleasant start to the 2021 campaign for coach Hott.
“Very excited to see the efforts and abilities out of all of them,” said coach Hott.
“I challenged them to come out and play with everything they got. We wanted to open the season on a roll so they performed well, just like I asked them to.”
The Trojans only coughed up 1 goal as junior Mason Hott minded the nets and had a total of 4 saves.
Overall, coach Hott was pleased with the effort out of his backs.
“I think the defense performed very well,” said coach Hott.
“We still have some room for improvement, as we had some mental mistakes on the field, but that’s what we are going to work on in practice.”
The boys were back in action last night with a home game against Spring Mills.
The Trojans are scheduled to play at Jefferson on Thursday at 7 p.m.
A huge match against Musselman will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Rannells Field with kickoff at 7 p.m. ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.