50 years ago
Red Nininger of Jefferson, Md., won his 5th Late Model feature of the season and Ralph Davis, of Winchester Va., his first Hare feature of the season Saturday night at the Winchester Speedway.
The most exciting Late Model feature this season saw three lead changes and only 1 caution flag, which turned out to be costly for those involved. Nininger took the lead on lap 17 and picked up his 5th checkered flag this year at Winchester.
40 years ago
Junior Team Tennis began on June 27, with three matches. The Eastern Building Supply Team were victors over The Bank of Romney, Fox’s Pizza defeated Romney Coca-Cola.
The final match went to the big “T” over Riverdale Farm. Team standing will be announced next week.
30 years ago
All-Potomac Valley Conference selection Bill Casto was a member of the Region II championship team at the 1991 West Virginia North-South All Star series held in Huntington June 8-9. Casto collected four RBI’s in the two games and was on the bases five of six times he batted.
Region II composed of players mostly from the Eastern Panhandle, blasted Region 1 all-stars 14-4 and slipped by the Region IV team 10-8.
20 years ago
CHARLESTON — Hampshire football continues to expand its reputation even further in the reaches of West Virginia.
After playing in Parkersburg in the opening round of the 2000 Class AAA football playoffs, the Trojans sent a representative to the annual North-South football game, a showcase for the top gridiron players in the state.
Hampshire’s Adam Lee took the field with the rest of his North teammates, who emerged as a winner in a 41- 31 shootout last Saturday night, and cloaked in the shadow of the Capitol building on the turf of Laidley Field.
10 years ago
Hampshire’s 10-11 all-stars staved off elimination from the district Little League tournament Monday night in Inwood with a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over Jefferson that included fending off a 6th inning rally by the losers.
“It was unbelievable,” said Hampshire manager Eric Hott. His squad faced another win-or-go-home game Tuesday night against Charles Town - Ranson in the double-elimination tournament.
MARTINSBURG — The wrong kind of big innings continue to plague Romney Post 91.
The Legion baseball team dropped a pair to Berkeley Post 14 last week, both because of one bad frame.
Post 14 solved Romney’s pitching in the opener, hitting three home runs in the late innings to grab a 15-6 victory. In the nightcap, Post 91 committed five consecutive errors in the fifth inning as the Martinsburg team opened up a 4-0 game to a 14-3 victory.
That’s been the story of the 2-10 season so far, assistant coach Steve Ennis said. ο
