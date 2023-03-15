10 years ago - 2013
Eight starters, four key pitchers back for HHS baseball
Talent, depth, dedication and experience.
Those are what Hampshire baseball coach Chad VanMeter is counting on as his team prepares to open their season.
Boasting an extremely talented and experienced line-up, the Trojans figure to be in the mix in the region with and have an opportunity to compete in the state tournament this May.
The team returns at least eight starters from last year’s squad, including the top four pitchers from a year ago.
The team finished 14-11 last season and dropped their sectional playoff games 3-1 to Jefferson and 3-2 to Washington.
After only graduating two seniors, Ethan Taylor and Dylan Pepper, VanMeter’s Trojans have been working hard all offseason in preparation for 2013. o
