SHORT GAP – Who would have thought the hero of Hampshire’s 1st team victory of the season would be a student-athlete sitting in the stands wearing a winter coat with a toboggan? Perhaps only Zander Robinson and coach Wes Heavener were aware of the scheme to defeat rival Frankfort on the mat in Short Gap last week.
“Zander’s willingness to get out of the stands and get a forfeit to bring us to a team victory was awesome to see,” said the victorious Trojan coach.
“It wasn’t even a question or a thought. Zander knew he had an opportunity to help get the team a W and was immediately all in.”
Unfortunately for Robinson, he is out for the season with a leg injury, but he still finds a way to be a part of practice and help the team out, no matter the circumstance.
“He has a confidence about him that is contagious with the rest of the guys on the team, and that goes a super-long way in a sport that is so much about mental toughness,” said Heavener. “The overall camaraderie on the team is great and moving in exactly the direction I want to see it.”
Robinson scored 6 points for the Trojans in his forfeit victory, which helped propel HHS to a 36-34 win over the Falcons.
“The 1st win feels great!” exclaimed Heavener after collecting his 1st team win over a WVSSAC school.
“Although it was anything but a traditional win, we will take it. The guys have been getting after it in the practice room day in and day out, and above all things, they deserved a win.”
This Trojan team has been faced with adversity all season, whether it has been injuries, sickness or cancellations.
“Ultimately, this is one of those things that makes wrestling great, even when you know you are going to lose a dual meet,” explained Heavener. o
