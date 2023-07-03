1980 Capon Bridge Junior high basketball team

1980 Capon Bridge Junior high basketball team (front row, left to right) Julie Whitacre, Bridget Day, Kim Robinson, Kelly Crouse; (back) Connie Foster, Cindy Mowery, Cindy Cheves, Becky Edwards, Becky Emmart, Coach Streisel.

 Stephen Davis Hampshire Times

2003 - 20 years ago 

Post 91 wins 5, now 14-3

