2003 - 20 years ago
Post 91 wins 5, now 14-3
BAKER — The Fourth of July fireworks sparkled just a little bit brighter for kids in Grant County last Friday.
The Grant County Junior League team rebounded from a 3-0 deficit in the second inning to take a 5-4 win over their Hampshire County counterparts last Friday at East Hardy High School.
The contest, the loser’s bracket finals in the District 6, Area 2 tournament, was rescheduled to July 4 due to a rained-out contest in the semifinals.
Early on, it seemed, the fireworks would all be provided free of charge courtesy of the Hampshire County bats. o
