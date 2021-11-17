Hampshire County Parks and Recreation will sponsor 2 youth basketball leagues for the coming winter. Biddy Buddy is for all bowys and girls in grades 2, 3 and 4, and the Intermediate Basketball League (IBL) is for all boys and girls in grades 5 – 8.
Team Selection for both leagues will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21, at Romney Middle School. All players will be assigned to a team at that time. All interested players should attend at their assigned times to be assured of being placed on a team. Times are as follows:
1 p.m. – Girls’ Biddy Buddy (grades 2, 3 and 4)
2 p.m. –- Boys’ Biddy Buddy (grades 2, 3 and 4)
3 p.m. – Girls’ IBL (grades 5, 6, 7 and 8)
4 p.m. – Boys’ IBL (grades 5, 6, 7 and 8)
Team practices will begin the week of Nov. 29, and each team will have 2 practices before the 1st game. Practices and games will alternate between Romney and Capon Bridge, with teams practicing at the location of that week’s games. The 1st games will be played on Sunday, Dec. 12, at the RMS and HHS gyms.
Registration Fee for Biddy Buddy and the IBL is $25. To register, log onto the HCP&R website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out and then send the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page.
The registration fee may then be mailed to HCP&R at P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or you may bring the fee with you the day of the Team Selections. You may also register in person at the HCP&R office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registrations will also be accepted at RMS the day of Team Selections.
Hampshire Mat Club
Registrations are now being accepted for the Hampshire Mat Club, a youth wrestling organization supported by Hampshire County Parks and Recreation for boys and girls ages 4 – 15.
The HMC teaches folkstyle wrestling, which is the same format used in high school and college wrestling. Wrestlers will be classified by both age and weight for competition. The Mat Club practices 3 nights per week until the matches begin and twice per week thereafter.
HMC will once again compete in the Mason Dixon League, which features teams from the surrounding West Virginia and Virginia area, and tournaments in that league will be held on weekends during December, January and February. The Club will also attend other tourneys around the area, including state competitions.
The registration fee for the Hampshire Mat Club is $25. To register, log onto our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out and then send the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page.
The registration fee may then be mailed to HCP&R at P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757. You may also register in person at the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Registrations will also be accepted at the 1st practice, which will be held on Monday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m. at the Old Romney Middle School Gym.
Christmas Festival of Lights
It’s hard to believe, but it’s almost that time again. Our 9th annual Christmas Festival of Lights will kick off with the Lighting Ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 5 p.m. at the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. The Festival will run through Jan. 1 and will be open daily from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.
We will serve coffee, hot chocolate, and cookies free of charge to all who attend the Lighting Ceremony, and Santa will be there to greet the kids of all ages. And you kids need to remember to bring an ornament to help decorate the official Christmas Festival of Lights Christmas Tree. The highlight of the Lighting Ceremony will come at 5:30 p.m. when we light the giant Christmas tree in the field above the amphitheater.
Through the generosity of the Hampshire County Commission, the HCP&R Board, and many businesses and individuals throughout the area, the Festival has exploded over the past 8 years.
We have grown from 24 light displays in 2013 to 230 displays this year. New features for 2021 include a huge Santa Train display in the center of the park and an animated “Merry Christmas” greeting sign over the entrance.
Also, don’t forget about our great musical display. When you enter the park, simply tune your car or truck radio to 105.3 FM and then watch our musical display flash to the beat of some of your favorite Christmas tunes, which will be playing through your radio. And the best part is that you can enjoy the lights from the warmth and comfort of your own vehicle free of charge.
Mark your calendars right now so you don’t miss this special Christmas tradition.
New Conference Center at Hampshire Park
We moved even closer to completion of the Conference Center at Hampshire Park this week. The hood over the stove in the kitchen has been installed, the suppression system is complete, and all the appliances have been set and hooked up. After the Fire Marshall’s inspection, the building will get a general cleaning, and then we should be ready for the Grand Opening.
When completed, the 6,600-square-foot Conference Center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
1. 4-H Camp
2. Weddings
3. Wedding Receptions
4. Baby Showers
5. Business Meetings
6. Business Conferences
7. Family Reunions
8. Birthday Parties
9. Retreats
10. Camps for Organizations
11. Anniversary Celebrations
12. Craft Shows
13. Class Reunions
14. Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecountyparks@gmail.com. ο
