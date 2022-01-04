Miners drill Hampshire
SUNRISE SUMMIT – After 13 days off, the undefeated Miners arrived on Sunrise Summit with no signs of rust. Perhaps the experienced roster loaded with upperclassmen, 10 seniors and 3 juniors helped overcome any pitfalls of not playing games for nearly 2 weeks.
Instead of stepping off the bus cold, the boys from Frostburg were scorching hot, hitting 21 total field goals en route to a 60-42 win over host Hampshire.
1st half
The Miners were ready to explode once the game tipped off, quickly grabbing a 3-0 lead after 60 seconds of play.
The Trojans responded with a 2-point field goal at the 6:15 mark to trim the lead down to 1, however, that was as close as HHS would come, as the Miners led wire-to-wire.
Hampshire head coach Danny Alkire wanted to control the pace of the game, coming out in a box press then a 2-3 zone to start defensively, however the Miners quickly took advantage of the Trojan zone.
Mountain Ridge sharpshooter Peyton Miller knocked down 4 3-pointers and Nathaniel Washington added 3 field goals in the 1st quarter for a total of 19 points at the end of 8 minutes.
“Our intention was to pack it in a little more and prevent their 2 guards from getting downhill,” explained coach Alkire on his usage of the 2-3 zone.
“Honestly, 2 of those 4 3-pointers #32 hit were contested shots. I didn’t jump out of the zone because of that, I just wanted to change it up again and give them a different look and see how we held up man-to-man on them.”
Hampshire big man Zack Hill used his size advantage in the paint, scoring 7 points in the 1st while Ashton Haslacker added 5 points to keep the game within reach, 19-12 in favor of MRHS.
The 2nd quarter was Hampshire’s turn to show off from long range, as all 12 points came from beyond the perimeter led by Haslacker hitting a pair of 3’s while Easton Shanholtz and Jenson Fields each had 1.
“It’s good to see Haslacker have a couple of shots fall for him,” said Alkire.
“Instead of trying to force the shots, I think he was a little more comfortable with the shots he took and let the offense come to him.”
Haslacker finished with 11 points in the 1st half and a total of 14 points for the game.
Despite Haslacker’s ability to hit shots, the Miners outscored HHS 16-12 in the 2nd quarter to take a 35-24 advantage at intermission.
“When you are playing a team as experienced as they are and quick as they are, you have to do every little thing right,” said Alkire.
2nd half
The 3rd quarter was a defensive battle as neither team found rhythm offensively.
Hampshire matched the Miners in the 3rd stanza with both teams adding 9 points to their total to make it 44-33 entering the 4th quarter.
The Miners pulled away during the final 8 minutes of play as senior guard Amare Kennedy scored a pair of field goals and added a free throw to help ice the game as the boys from Maryland outscored HHS 16-9 in the 4th to make it a final of 60-42. Although the outcome was lopsided in favor of Mountain Ridge, coach Alkire was pleased with some of the progress he has seen from his team.
“Our defense was better than it has been, especially on positioning,” Alkire stated.
Statistically the game appeared closer than the score indicated as both teams finished with 43 shots. Mountain Ridge attempted 15 3-pointers while HHS attempted 16.
Perhaps the biggest difference was the number of free throw attempts.
Mountain Ridge had 18 shots from the charity stripe, converting on 12 of them, while Hampshire only netted 5 attempts from the line, and making all 5.
“They were more aggressive than us,” said Alkire regarding the difference in free throw attempts.
“We have to be more aggressive in the paint and getting more shots.”
Mountain Ridge (4-0) was led by Nathaniel Washington with 16 points, Peyton Miller had 15 points and Amare Kennedy finished with 12.Ashton Haslacker scored 14 points to lead Hampshire (3-4) while senior Zack Hill wound up with 11 points. Easton Shanholtz scored 7 for the Trojans while Dom Strawn and Jenson Fields both finished with 3. Mason Hott and Alex Hott each chipped in 2 points.
“Even though the score doesn’t show it, I’m overall proud of our team and pleased with the way we played,” said Alkire.
Hampshire 45 Buckhannon-Upshur 35
The Trojans picked up a nice road victory on Monday night led by sophomore Jenson Fields scoring 12 points. The power pair in the paint, Zack Hill and Easton Shanholtz, both finished with 10 points.
Ashton Haslacker added 8 points to the total while Canyon Nichols tallied 5.
Next up for Hampshire (4-4) is a key sectional matchup on Sunrise Summit against Trinity. The rematch from the 2021 sectional championship is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7. with tipoff at 7 p.m.
HHS Boys basketball
Last week
Lost to Mountain Ridge 60-42
Beat Buckhannon-Upshur 45-35
Record: 4-4 overall
This week
Opponent: Trinity
When: 7 p.m., Friday, Jan 7
Where: Sunrise Summit
