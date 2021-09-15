SUNRISE SUMMIT – After defeating Allegany in 3 straight games last Tuesday night, Coach Megan Fuller was asked if starting the season 2-0 and winning 6 straight games was what she expected.
“No,” replied Fuller with a chuckle.
“I’m pretty pleased with the growth we have had from our scrimmages.”
Hampshire made quick work of the visiting Campers winning the 1st game 25-16, the 2nd game 25-21 and the 3rd game 25-23.
Three Trojan seniors have been key to the success so far this season.
Senior Amelia Hicks had a solid performance scoring 13 service points, 2 aces, 1 kill and 28 assists.
“She adds a laugh into things and is phenomenal to coach,” Fuller complimented.
“She is playing a big role for us and is doing an excellent job.”
Senior Callie Simmons returned from injury and looked strong on the court with a team high 14 service points, 2 aces, 2 kills and 2 blocks.
“Callie does her job and she is going to help you get to where you are supposed to be,” said Fuller.
Senior Emi Smith had a “killer” game for the Trojan spikers, leading the team with 16 kills, 5 points and 2 aces.
“Emi is our mother hen,” said coach Fuller.
“She keeps people upbeat and is a very kind person to give feedback to and the kids are comfortable coming up to her.”
Junior Carlina Sardo showed off her ability to spike the ball, finishing with 7 kills and 3 points.
Other contributors included Hanna Lee with 3 points and 1 ace, Dakota Strawderman with 5 kills and 1 block, Peyton Duncan with 9 points and 1 assist, and Madelyn Graves who had 1 kill and 1 block.
The Trojans are back on the hardwood tonight with a game against Keyser at Hampshire High with varsity starting around 7:15 p.m.
The spikers hit the road on Saturday to compete in a Quad at Hedgesville starting at 11 a.m. ο
