Trojans catapult Cougars in convincing fashion to secure home court advantage in sectionals
SUNRISE SUMMIT – Last Thursday the Trojan spikers needed a decisive win against sectional rival Jefferson in order to secure home court advantage for the playoffs.
That was a tall task to say the least. The Cougars had already beaten Hampshire twice earlier this year and held a 5-point margin of victory advantage heading into the contest.
Not only did Hampshire have to beat Jefferson, they had to beat them bad. The Trojans needed several lopsided victories to overcome the deficit and this proven group of veterans was up to the task.
Hampshire swept Jefferson 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-18) which swayed the tiebreaker in favor of the girls in green.
“We started preparing for this game 2 weeks ago, because this game was supposed to be played 2 weeks ago. Then, it was supposed to be played last week, but finally we got the chance to play tonight,” Coach Megan Fuller chuckled explaining the awkward circumstances.
“We have been in the film room and looking at where we need to attack and their weaknesses. We had it on a cheat sheet ready to go and we just planned everything out ahead of time. In practice, we practiced hitting their open spots on defense and serving to trouble spots.”
In the biggest game of the year, Hampshire put in the necessary pregame prep to understand how to beat the Cougars, but it was their execution of the game plan that made the difference.
One of the secrets to victory was Hampshire’s ability to thwart any scoring runs from Jefferson.
“We talked about that exact thing before the game,” Fuller admitted.
“Whether its 1 point or 2 or 3, its not the end of the world, but we did a good job of limiting long runs.”
Another key to victory was the venue itself, as the players felt comfortable playing at home on the hardwood floors of Troy, in a loud yet sparse crowd that made an extraordinary amount of noise inside the gymnasium.
The players pumped out energy from the 1st serve and the excitement continued to build throughout the game.
The importance of home court advantage to this team, this year, can’t be overstated as the Trojans went undefeated within the friendly confines of HHS.
“We do not play well in the big vastness of the gyms in the eastern panhandle,” Fuller acknowledged.
“We have historically done better in smaller gyms and it amplifies any noise you make and you can feel your sidelines and out of bounds lines better. I do think it helps us to play in a tighter atmosphere.”
The aptly named Renee Killough once again showed why her last name is so appropriate, dominating the nets with 12 kills to lead the Trojans.
Firecracker Lainee Selan led the team with 16 service points and 19 assists while showing off her version of the ‘Charleston’ dance after knocking off Jefferson.
Emi Smith can do-it-all on the court, leading the team with 4 aces and 7 digs.
Madison Mathias continues to be trusty with the ball in her hands, as she had 7 service points and 3 digs.
Callie Simmons had another terrific night with 9 points and 6 kills.
While the showdown against Jefferson was the highlight of the week, it wasn’t the only action for Hampshire.
The Trojans took a long trip last Tuesday to Philip Barbour and came up short in a tri-match, losing to Morgantown 2-1 and Philip Barbour 2-0.
Hampshire finishes the regular season with a 13-7 overall record. The spikers are back in action tonight on Sunrise Summit to host the sectional championship against Jefferson with 1st serve at 6:30 p.m. o
