Senior Gracie Fields dropped six 3-pointers for 23 points to lead Hampshire over Frankfort in the opening game of the season on Friday night.
The Hampshire superstar wasted no time to start the 2021 campaign hitting four 3-pointers in the 1st quarter to give Hampshire a 13-6 cushion after 8 minutes of play.
Hampshire was able to hold off Frankfort in the 2nd quarter as Maria Perdew started to heat up. At half it was 28-23 Trojans, but the Falcons found their groove in the 3rd quarter to trim the lead down to 35-34 Hampshire headed into the 4th.
Fields was able to seal the game in the waning seconds, drilling both free throws to give Hampshire the win 50-48. For the Falcons, Perdew finished with 32 points.
For more details on the game, check out the Hampshire Review on Wednesday.
