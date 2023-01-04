WELLSBURG – Between Christmas and New Years, the Trojan paddlers took a trip to Brooke High School to swim against some of the best competition around the state. As a team, the girls finished in 10th place and the boys did not place, as they were short-handed. As mentioned in previous articles, team scores are not the primary focus for the Trojans, getting faster is.
“I thought our girls were very strong,” said coach Lindsay McNelis.
Two of the girls that stood out to coach McNelis were freshmen Alyssa DesLauriers and Katie Harden.
“Alyssa dropped 11 seconds off of her 200-yard freestyle and dropped 20 seconds off her breaststroke time,” said McNelis.
“Katie dropped 8 seconds off her best time in the 200 free. Both of them did a phenomenal job.”
Another swimmer McNelis pointed out was Jalyssa Smith who dropped 9 seconds off her 100 yard freestyle time.
“We had a lot of really good times and a lot of PR’s, which was fantastic,” said McNelis.
The boys were missing 2 of their 4 swimmers which prevented them from swimming in relay events; however, Josiah Lester and Ryan Quick both swam hard in events they entered.
“Ryan dropped times in all of his events and Josiah continues to swim his heart out when he is in the pool,” said McNelis.
Although the holidays are a tough time to navigate, McNelis appreciated the bonding experience of the team as they traveled to and from Wellsburg.
“We don’t often get to travel on a bus with our Saturday meets, so it was a fun time,” said McNelis.
The Trojans are ready and eager to get back to a more normal routine, which will be helped by school starting back up this week.
“It will be nice to get back to the 4 team meet this weekend and getting the kids back to some normalcy,” said McNelis.
The Trojans swim this Saturday, Jan. 7, at Shepherd University starting at 4:30 p.m.
Girls individual results
A. DesLauriers 25th - 3:37.08
D. McNelis 18th - 3:46.95
R. Wolford 27th - 1:51.47
Haines, Dice, Gamber, Odom
Harden, Moreland, McNelis, Voit 14th - 2:34.26
D. McNelis 24th - 1:43.37
A. DesLauriers 21st - 2:23.84
R. Wolford 22nd - 3:02.59
Gamber, McNelis, Dice, Odom 7th - 5:29.53
Boys individual results
Girls team results
Boys team results
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.