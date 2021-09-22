SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan kickers were untested last week as they took a tour of Mineral County and stomped Frankfort 5-1 and Keyser 10-0.
These are games that the Trojans should win, however, when playing against teams with lesser talent, it can be a challenge. In years past, coach Troy Crane admitted that his teams have played down to the level of its competition. However, this year, the story was a little different.
“This entire week I spent many hours thinking of how to motivate the team this week and had many conversations about how important it was that we focus on fundamentally getting better as a team this week,” said Crane.
Luckily for Coach Crane, his kids took the Falcons seriously and scored 5 goals while allowing only 1.
Hannah Ault and Kaelyn Knight both had a pair of goals against Frankfort, while freshman Nevaeh Church netted 1.
“The Chef” Izzy Blomquist dished out 4 assists and Church assisted on Knight’s 2nd goal.
Defensively, Tren Crane, Hannah Ault and Church all had standout efforts according to Coach Crane.
On Thursday the Trojans showed up to Alumni Field and blew away the Golden Tornado 10-0.
Kaelyn Knight and Nevaeh Church both finished with a hat trick, while Emma Wrye buried 2 goals.
Bailey Saville and Hannah Ault added 1 goal each.
“The Chef” Izzy Blomquist was busy serving up goals again as she led the team with 2 assists against Keyser.
Through 8 games this season, Blomquist has dished out 15 assists.
Coach Crane was satisfied with the win, but knows his team will be faced with tougher competition, especially in postseason play.
“That is one of my biggest worries, playing teams that are not the same caliber of what we will face in the playoffs,” said Crane.
“This week will be the direct opposite of last week. Thursday we play Mussleman and Saturday we face Wheeling Park, the number 1 team in the state.”
Win or lose, playing high levels of competition is paramount for this young Trojan squad.
“More than ever we need to play teams of this caliber to get us ready for playoff intensity,” said Crane.
“The more we play these teams, the more we will understand the tempo and pace. This week will be pivotal for our program, win or lose.” ο
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.