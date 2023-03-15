HUNTINGTON – Three Trojans headed to Huntington earlier this month to test their might against some of the best class AAA grapplers around the state.
Seniors Jon Moreland, Levi Richman and junior Justice Steinmetz represented HHS at the state tournament with faint hopes of landing a Trojan on the podium.
“We all fought hard on the mat and did enough to stay in all the matches,” said HHS Coach Kam Ludwig.
“It was great to see the hard work pay off or the three of them even though it didn’t translate to wins.”
The lengthy and athletic Moreland (29-15) punched his ticket to Huntington with a fourth-place finish in Region 2.
Moreland had a tough opening match facing the Region 1 champ, junior Luca Felix (46-1) of University.
Felix wasted no time attacking Moreland and took down the Trojan senior with a pin 58 seconds into the match.
Felix won his next two matches and eventually finished runner-up for the 175-pound class, losing by decision 7-2 in the title bout to junior Gage Wright of Parkersburg South.
Moreland’s loss sent him to the consolation bracket where he faced junior Carter Hamilton of Greenbrier East, who racked up over 25 wins on the season.
The Trojan and Spartan battled it out on Friday afternoon with Hamilton coming away with victory, pinning Moreland at the 1:29 mark.
The quick and feisty Steinmetz (27-9) finished third in Region 2, earning him an opening match against Nate Volk (20-11) of Huntington, a senior who finished runner-up in Region 4.
Steinmetz, a junior at Hampshire High, fought hard for over three minutes, but Volk eventually won the match by pinning Steinmetz at the 3:52 mark.
With the loss, Steinmetz dropped to the consolation bracket, where he faced freshman Dylan Burkes of Capital who lost his opening match.
The bout on Friday morning was all in favor of Steinmetz as he avoided elimination by defeating Burkes in a 7-0 decision.
Next up for Steinmetz was a bout on Friday afternoon against senior Nathaniel Tyson (24-2) of Buckhannon-Upshur, the Region 1 runner-up.
The Buccaneer senior put an end to Steinmetz’s season by pinning him at 1:14.
Tyson weaved his way through the rest of the bracket and eventually finished fifth overall in the 106-pound weight class.
The heartbeat of the Trojans, senior Levi Richman (23-4), entered states with a third-place finish in Region 2, matching him up against senior Ryan Ward (35-15) of John Marshall, runner-up in Region 1.
Richman fought hard throughout his entire match and avoided getting pinned, but Ward won the opening match 7-0 by decision.
The loss sent Richman to the consolation bracket, where he would wrestle on Friday afternoon against Ethan Jones (12-15) a freshman from Parkersburg.
In a battle to stay alive, Richman outdueled Jones pinning him at the 3:53 mark to earn the victory, eliminating the Big Red frosh.
Richman’s pin represented Hampshire’s lone victory of the state tournament via fall.
A few hours later, Cabell Midland junior Levi Wiseman (21-18) squared off against Richman and a hard fought battle ensued. Richman and Wiseman were evenly matched as neither could gain a significant upper hand by scoring big points.
In fact, after the third round wrapped up, the Knight from Cabell Midland narrowly squeezed by Richman with a 3-1 win by decision.
Wiseman eventually finished in sixth place in the 150-pound weight class.
“I could not have asked for a better or more respectful crew to take to Huntington,” Ludwig said about his trio of state wrestlers. o
