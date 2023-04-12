The landscape of West Virginia high school athletics is undergoing a facelift.
Bernie Dolan, executive director of the WVSSAC, announced his retirement last Tuesday at the Board of Control meetings at Stonewall Jackson Resort.
Dolan has held his current WVSSAC position since January 2016 and his tenure will conclude at the end of the school calendar year, June 30, 2023. Perhaps the biggest achievement under Dolan’s guidance was the expansion of classifications from three to four classes within boys and girls basketball.
From the perspective of HHS, the four-class system has been a success. Both the girls and boys basketball programs have benefitted from the restructuring that leveled the playing field, with both teams making multiple trips to states since 2020.
Dolan’s retirement was quickly overshadowed by the biggest news coming out of the annual WVSSAC meetings – reclassification of multiple sports. The SSAC Board of Control overwhelmingly approved a proposal (117-12) to add a fourth classification in other sports.
So what does that mean for Hampshire? The answer depends on the sport.
Reclassification
One of the frustrations of working within the news industry is fighting against the flood of misinformation.
Last Tuesday, when the SSAC announced their approval of the proposal for the creation of four classes (depending on the sport), a flurry of sports-reporter wanna-be’s (cough, cough … Coalfields) posted their projections on school classifications.
Dozens of concerned Trojan fans contacted me about the circulating spreadsheet which had HHS slotted for class AAAA.
Here’s the problem: Coalfields created classifications using outdated enrollment data (2018-19) combined with an outdated version of the Competitive Balance Formula. Coalfields shared their erroneous projections across social media platforms, concerned more about website clicks than article accuracy. Here in Carroll’s Corner, slow but steady wins the race.
Regarding the upcoming reclassification process, the WVSSAC will utilize a new Competitive Balance Formula:
• Enrollment – 70 percent,
• Location to a city – 20 percent
• Socioeconomic status – 10 percent
Back to the question at hand – where will HHS land when reclassification is complete?
At this point, it is still unknown. Enrollment data is not yet available for the 2023-24 school year; therefore everything is speculative until official figures are released.
In 2018-19, Hampshire enrollment was at 894, but that number has trended downward over the past four years. Dwindling enrollment should enhance Hampshire’s likelihood of being in Class AAA instead of AAAA, but as previously mentioned, it’s impossible to pinpoint where HHS will land in comparison to other schools.
Enough beating around the bush, it’s time for Nostradamus Nick to project where Hampshire will be classified.
In short, it depends on the sport. Although precise data is not yet available, I foresee Hampshire landing in class AAA for football, volleyball, cheer, golf, baseball, softball and basketball. And that’s good news.
When it comes to soccer, wrestling, tennis, swimming and track – more discussions and decisions need to occur before speculating on how those sports will be spliced. Currently tennis and soccer have two classifications while swimming only has one. With only 80 schools participating in soccer, does a 4-class system make sense? (For comparison, boy’s basketball has 128 teams and football has 115 teams).
Although the proposal for reclassification passed, it is not yet guaranteed, as several steps need to occur before implementation. If everything proceeds accordingly, classifications will go into effect starting with the 2024-25 season. o
