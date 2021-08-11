SOUTH CHARLESTON — A new West Virginia State Parks coupon book containing exclusive discounts on lodging, dining, activities and merchandise is now available to purchase online and at park and forest gift shops around the state.
The coupon book costs $25 and has an estimated value of $500 to $700, depending on the items selected or length of stay utilized with the coupons.
Discounts in the coupon book include the following:
• 30 percent off a West Virginia State Parks stay;
• Book 1 Pipestem Peaks Zipline Tour, get another half off;
• 15 percent off any breakfast, lunch or dinner for 2 at the Lodge Restaurant at Tygart Lake State Park;
Coupon books purchased online will be mailed within 3 business days after an order has been completed. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.