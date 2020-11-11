50 Years ago
There will be a meeting Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m., at the American Legion, to elect officers for Little League baseball next year. All interested parents should be present.
40 Years ago
The Trojan girl basketball team increased their season record 13-3 last week, but the big one got away.
The showdown of Division I teams, for what appears to be the PVC title, went Frankfort’s way as the Falcons downed Hampshire 55-25. The Trojans now have 2 PVC losses while Frankfort has lost 1 conference game. With leading scorer Sharon Largent going out in the 1st quarter with an ankle injury and leading defensive player, Cindy Poland, getting injured in the 3rd, Hampshire could produce little punch.
30 Years ago
Krista Keplinger scored 22 points and Jamie Berg added 20 to lead the Petersburg Vikings to a 72-45 PVC Division I basketball victory over Hampshire on Nov. 5 at HHS.
Keplinger sank 10 field goals and 2 of 3 free throws to achieve her game-high total. Berg canned 9 fielders and 2 of 4 charity tosses for her 20 points. They were joined in double figures by Valerie Crites with 16 points. Sophomore forward, Lisa Edwards paced 3 Trojan scorers in twin digits with 16 markers on 6 baskets and 4 foul shots. Candy Nixon and Heather Abramski added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
20 Years ago
Cheers of jubilation mixed with tears of frustration on court 2 of East Fairmont High School last Friday night. The cheers echoed from the excited mouths of Capital High fans. Those fans saw their team rise to victory and earn the unenviable task of facing last year’s Class AAA volleyball state runners’-up Parkersburg South in the semi-final round of the W. Va. High School Volleyball tournament. The tears, flowing from Hampshire players and fans alike, stained the trademark blue and yellow painted floor, home of the Bees of East Fairmont, yearning to be in that unenviable spot.
10 Years ago
Frankfort’s Falcons ran through the young Hampshire defense and into the Class AA state football playoffs in Friday night’s 34-20 victory that wrapped up the regular season at Rannells Field.
The Trojans, with 4 freshmen and a sophomore starting on defense, couldn’t contain the Falcon tandem of halfback Joey Luciw and fullback Jeremy Leedom, even though they knocked Leedom out of the game for a couple of series.
Luciw finished with 147 yards on 13 carries and 2 touchdowns. Leedom scored once as he gained 106 yards on 16 touches for the 7-3 Falcons. o
