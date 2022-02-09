SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojans took a 6-game winning streak into February, however, the month of Valentines has been unkind, as Hampshire (9-6) dropped back-to-back contests against Elkins and East Fairmont.
Elkins 53 Hampshire 42
The boys from Randolph County traveled to Hampshire High last Tuesday and improved their overall record to 11-3 on the season by playing sound, fundamental basketball.
“I expected it to be a good game and whoever hit their shots I expected to come out on top,” said Hampshire coach Danny Alkire.
The shots were falling for the Tigers, especially at the free throw line, as they hit 14 out of 17 attempts (82%).
Elkins came out and established the pace of play in the 1st half, which helped them gain a 28-18 lead at intermission. The Trojans were nearly able to keep pace with the Tigers in the 2nd half as HHS scored 24 points compared to Elkins 25.
“I knew it would be a battle, they are top 5 in the state for a reason,” said Alkire.
“As far as tempo, it was as expected.”
Elkins is a team that simply wasn’t going to beat itself.
“You’re not going to crack a team like that,” Alkire pointed out.
“They are very sound. They know what they are doing.”
Alkire then pointed out a couple of reasons why the Trojans came up short.
“We had way too many bad shots tonight,” said Alkire.
“Our screen game on defense was horrible. Those are the 2 major reasons.”
The Trojans had trouble containing Jayden Shreve as he scored 22 points to lead the Tigers nailing 3 2-pointers, 3 3-pointers while shooting perfect from the charity stripe 7-for-7.
“He is a great role player,” said Alkire.
“We knew he was 1 of the 4 players that could score on our radar. He is a quick guard and took advantage of our defense.”
The Trojans were led by Easton Shanholtz who finished with 10 points. Also scoring for HHS was Ashton Haslacker with 8 points, Jenson Fields 6, Zack Hill 6, Alex Hott 5, Mason Hott 4, Canyon Nichols 2, Colin Hott 1.
Another area that Hampshire struggled with was the ability to get to the free throw line.
Hampshire went 5-for-6 (83%) at the line, but more attempts were needed in order to beat a quality team like Elkins.
“There were times tonight where we relied on our shot instead of driving to the basket,” said Alkire.
“We just shot ourselves in the foot.”
East Fairmont 59 Hampshire 44
The Bees showed why they are 1 of the best teams in the state as they flew past HHS 59-44 on Saturday night to improve to 10-4 on the season. Hampshire finished the game scoring 0 points at the free throw line as the team went 0-for-4.
East Fairmont grabbed the lead early and never looked back leading 28-22 at the half and outscoring HHS 31-22 in the 2nd half.
Hampshire simply could not contain Evan Parr, as he scored 26 points to lead the Bees. Jenson Fields was the top point getter for Hampshire scoring 13 points while Easton Shanholtz finished with 10.
Next up for Hampshire is undefeated Jefferson (11-0), currently ranked No. 3 in class AAA.
The game against the Cougars takes place tonight on Sunrise Summit with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. o
