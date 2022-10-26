SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan spikers are anything but dull, and depending on the night, they can look like a top squad in the region or appear to be uninterested with the game on the court.
Last Tuesday the Jefferson Cougars showed up on Sunrise Summit and won 3 straight games (26-24, 25-13, 25-12) to capture the victory. Although HHS fought hard in the 1st game, the 2nd and 3rd games were a different story as the Cougars dominated.
“The struggle of the season had been getting to us a little bit, and it culminated in that game,” explained HHS coach Megan Fuller.
“I feel bad for the fans that came out and watched, but I was hoping that we could straighten a few things out.”
Although the Trojans weren’t able to switch from bad to good on Tuesday night, they did perform a Jekyll and Hyde switch on Thursday as they showed up ready to compete against a strong Spring Mills squad.
“We had a great game against Spring Mills, a team we haven’t been able to overcome in the past few years,” said Fuller.
Hampshire needed all 5 sets on Thursday night in a 3-2 victory (19-25, 25-11, 24-26, 25-16, 15-9) to knock off the Cardinals. Carlina Sardo led HHS with 28 service points, 12 aces and 25 assists.
Hanna Lee had 15 points, 5 aces 1 kill and 5 digs.
Olivia Baxter contributed all over the court with 9 points, 2 aces, 1 kill and 1 block.
Addy Brill finished with 6 points and a team high 6 digs.
Kora McBride added 6 kills up front.
Eliza VanMeter had the top number of kills for Hampshire with 7.
Sarah Pownell finished with 5 kills and 1 block
Dakota Strawderman was a force up front with 5 kills.
Peyton Duncan finished with 3 points and 1 dig.
Jocelyn Hartman had 2 points with 1 ace.
“We saw Spring Mills earlier this season and we played them competitively in the tournament,” said Fuller.
When asked about the vast improvement from the loss on Tuesday to the win on Thursday coach Fuller was pleased with what she saw
“It showed a lot that within 2 days we could make that turnaround. I was really proud of that,” said Fuller.
“I’m not sure if it was a confidence thing, as much as it was that we are going to force ourselves to be aware of our teammates and their struggles,” explained Fuller.
“We got to help each other get out of struggles, then I think organically it helps get you out of your own struggles. When you are helping a teammate out, that automatically helps you.”
Hampshire’s final game of the regular season is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27 at Frankfort starting at 7:15 p.m. o
