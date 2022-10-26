Eliza VanMeter

Eliza VanMeter had a team high 7 kills against Spring Mills. 

 Nick Carroll, Review Staff

SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Trojan spikers are anything but dull, and depending on the night, they can look like a top squad in the region or appear to be uninterested with the game on the court.

Last Tuesday the Jefferson Cougars showed up on Sunrise Summit and won 3 straight games (26-24, 25-13, 25-12) to capture the victory. Although HHS fought hard in the 1st game, the 2nd and 3rd games were a different story as the Cougars dominated.

