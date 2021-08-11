Back in Sports: Aug. 11, 2021

50 years ago
Buddy Armel, of Winchester, Va., pulled the famous S 3 into victory lane Saturday night at the Winchester Speedway for the first time since May 22.
Armel picked up the $100.00 bounty on Red Nininger as the Flying Redhead finished third. Gerry Fries started on the pole in the late model main event with Johnny Haberbach quickly grabbing the lead which he held through the 24th lap. Haberbach and Armel staged quite a dual.
40 years ago
Jody Southerly, son of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Southerly, River Road, Romney, was the recipient of the Jerry Hannas Award on June 1 at the Romney Junior High School Athletic Banquet.
This award honors the most outstanding athlete of the year and requires much hard work to achieve. Southerly will be a sophomore at Hampshire High School this fall. He is a member of the River Road Sodbuster 4-H and St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church.
30 years ago
SNOWSHOE – Fifty cyclists participated in the first annual Snowshoe Cycling Challenge 91’, held August 1-3.
Last week’s 235 mile, three day bike tour took the riders through Pocahontas, Randolph, Pendleton and Tucker Counties.
The cyclists came from 10 Mid-Atlantic states to tour the scenic West Virginia countryside.
“We wanted to give bicyclists from throughout the region a chance to enjoy the fabulous cycling terrain that West Virginia has to offer,” said Spencer Videon, Snowshoe’s chairman and a tour participant.
20 years ago
ROMNEY — Freestyle Country Clubs Inc. (FCCI-Cumberland and Romney) recently announced several appointments to its board of directors.
The Hampshire County Extreme Sports Complex has expanded its bicycle venue to include mountain events and recently opened an on-site pro shop.
From late September to mid- November, FCCI is planning a series of downhill, cross country and other mountain bicycling events in cooperation with the National Off Road Bicycling Association (NORBA).
Six such events are in the planning process now, and race dates will be made public when scheduling is complete.
The race series will coincide with Mill Creek Mountain’s fall foliage display and will be named the “Fire On The Mountain, Autumn Spectacular.”
NORBA is one of several affiliates of USA Cycling Inc., America’s Olympic bicycling link.
10 years ago
ROMNEY — Practice moved into full gear for fall sports this week at Hampshire High. Football players started hitting Tuesday in preparation for Saturday’s first of two scrimmages.
The soccer squads have their only scrimmage next Tuesday at Petersburg.
On Monday, new volleyball coach Tyler Samples welcomed his first team.
Cross country Coach Craig Nething has his runners up at Rocky Gap, Md., for their annual training pilgrimage.
Elsewhere around campus, the Trojan cheerleaders, band and new Trojanettes dance squad are drilling.
Football Coach Darren Grace and staff are working to sort out the talent to fill a lineup that lost eight starters from the offense.
The key may be quarterback, where senior Spencer Malick, junior Calab Landis and sophomore Dane Heavener are all working out. ο
